When they’re not whooping and high-fiving over yesterday’s impeachment vote, House Democrats are apparently having violent thoughts about Donald Trump. Case in point, Democratic Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn:
THIS IS SICK
Listen to what Majority Whip James Clyburn just said about Trump:
"Let's give him a fair trial, and hang him". pic.twitter.com/HTiCne7Q7C
Classy AF.
Wai, wai, wait… did he just say "hang him"? https://t.co/KkgJfbOXuh
W.T.A.F. https://t.co/UQSSmw3kBo
Imagine if Trump had suggested a hanging of Clyburn…
Oh well. At least CNN’s John Berman called Clyburn out for that. Oh, wait.
And he doesnt even check him. He just let's it roll.
They’re all garbage people.