When they’re not whooping and high-fiving over yesterday’s impeachment vote, House Democrats are apparently having violent thoughts about Donald Trump. Case in point, Democratic Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn:

Classy AF.

Trending

Oh well. At least CNN’s John Berman called Clyburn out for that. Oh, wait.

They’re all garbage people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: articles of impeachmentDonald TrumphangimpeachmentJames ClyburnJohn Berman