When they’re not whooping and high-fiving over yesterday’s impeachment vote, House Democrats are apparently having violent thoughts about Donald Trump. Case in point, Democratic Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn:

THIS IS SICK Listen to what Majority Whip James Clyburn just said about Trump: "Let's give him a fair trial, and hang him". pic.twitter.com/HTiCne7Q7C — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2019

Classy AF.

Wai, wai, wait… did he just say "hang him"? https://t.co/KkgJfbOXuh — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 19, 2019

Imagine if Trump had suggested a hanging of Clyburn… — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) December 19, 2019

Oh well. At least CNN’s John Berman called Clyburn out for that. Oh, wait.

And he doesnt even check him. He just let's it roll. — KEJ (@KeJBass) December 19, 2019

They’re all garbage people.