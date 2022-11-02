Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone managed to parlay his experience during the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol into a pretty sweet gig as a CNN contributor. But occasionally, he likes to appear on other networks as well. Other networks like MSNBC, where he was a guest on Nicolle Wallace’s show last night and shared some thoughts on Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:

He did indeed:

Fanone: And, you know, I also support the fact that Kari Lake is a piece of shit pic.twitter.com/hKQ6TxQpIi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2022

Alrighty then.

Bet that made him feel pretty good about himself. And that’s what really matters, right?

Elevated discourse on MSNBC. Former officer Fanone makes use of his new position as opinion leader. Host and Democratic Rep. Swalwell smile. https://t.co/hf91lQ8D0u — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 2, 2022

And he seemed like such a stand-up guy, too! Who would’ve guessed that the kind of person who would illegally stop and frisk a black attorney would also call a woman “a piece of sh*t”?

The neck tat cop might be a rageaholic https://t.co/nI8lK5lORn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 2, 2022

***

