Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone managed to parlay his experience during the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol into a pretty sweet gig as a CNN contributor. But occasionally, he likes to appear on other networks as well. Other networks like MSNBC, where he was a guest on Nicolle Wallace’s show last night and shared some thoughts on Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:

He did indeed:

Trending

Alrighty then.

Bet that made him feel pretty good about himself. And that’s what really matters, right?

And he seemed like such a stand-up guy, too! Who would’ve guessed that the kind of person who would illegally stop and frisk a black attorney would also call a woman “a piece of sh*t”?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Never Forget January 6"January 6Kari LakeMichael FanoneNicolle Wallace