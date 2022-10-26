About two weeks ago, the U.S. Air Force directly contradicted Politico VP of Marketing and Communications Brad Dayspring’s claim that the confidential records about Indiana GOP congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green’s sexual assault during her military service had been obtained legally through a FOIA request.

It was a bad look for Politico to report on the sexual assault without Jennifer-Ruth Green’s consent. It was a bad look for Brad Dayspring to defend it.

And today, both bad looks look even worse:

More from Fox News:

In a joint statement that was first shared with Fox News Digital, Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, and Indiana GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon, described a discussion they had with Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis about the Air Force Personnel Center’s release of Indiana 1st Congressional District candidate Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green’s confidential personnel records.

“On yesterday’s call, the Air Force took full responsibility for improperly releasing Lt. Col. Green’s confidential personnel records to an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election. Lt. Gen. Davis informed us that the leaker has been identified and will be held accountable.”

“To an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election.”

Wow. Wow wow wow.

Indeed, and Frank Mrvan definitely has a lot to answer for. But it’s extremely important not to discount Politico’s role in this whole sordid scheme.

And lied about how they obtained the information.

Uh-oh, Brad.

Wonder if Brad Dayspring is rethinking his tweets today. And maybe his life choices in general. We would if we were him.

A lot of Real Journalists™ should be rethinking their life choices today.

