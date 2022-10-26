About two weeks ago, the U.S. Air Force directly contradicted Politico VP of Marketing and Communications Brad Dayspring’s claim that the confidential records about Indiana GOP congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green’s sexual assault during her military service had been obtained legally through a FOIA request.

On the left – a Politico spokesman stating that the records they reported on can be obtained by a standard FOIA request. On the right – the Air Force making clear you CANNOT obtain those records through a standard FOIA request, and they have no record of a request like that. pic.twitter.com/53V6UCceNK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2022

It was a bad look for Politico to report on the sexual assault without Jennifer-Ruth Green’s consent. It was a bad look for Brad Dayspring to defend it.

And today, both bad looks look even worse:

Someone in the Air Force leaked details of a sexual assault against a GOP candidate to *an opposition research firm* https://t.co/IYVWFxtv7A — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

More from Fox News:

In a joint statement that was first shared with Fox News Digital, Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, and Indiana GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon, described a discussion they had with Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis about the Air Force Personnel Center’s release of Indiana 1st Congressional District candidate Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green’s confidential personnel records. “On yesterday’s call, the Air Force took full responsibility for improperly releasing Lt. Col. Green’s confidential personnel records to an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election. Lt. Gen. Davis informed us that the leaker has been identified and will be held accountable.”

“To an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election.”

Politico reported against the wishes of Republican candidate @JenRuthGreen that she was a survivor of sexual assault. They said they obtained her records via a “public records request.” Here is the Air Force saying today they were leaked to “an opposition research firm” pic.twitter.com/CuqWcWUH6r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Wow. Wow wow wow.

Neither myself nor anyone affiliated with my campaign provided any military service record to Politico. 1/2 https://t.co/WVInLgXLYZ — Frank Mrvan for Congress (@mrvan4congress) October 11, 2022

.@RepMrvan, you are despicable. this is a new low in politics that i never seen – exploiting the sexual assault of female veteran. you disgust me. #IN01 pic.twitter.com/AbKxmpRIrF — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 26, 2022

Indeed, and Frank Mrvan definitely has a lot to answer for. But it’s extremely important not to discount Politico’s role in this whole sordid scheme.

And then a media outlet published that information to help Democrats https://t.co/6j6RWYNZuk — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 26, 2022

And lied about how they obtained the information.

Then, Politico publicized that oppo research and claimed it came from a FOIA request rather than the oppo firm. — Moose Hamilton (@MooseHamilton) October 26, 2022

Uh-oh, Brad.

On Twitter, on the record, @BDayspring told @mattdizwhitlock that they obtained the records via FOIA. It's an absolute lie. They got it from some Democrat oppo firm. Brad should resign. https://t.co/RFw0wrZHes — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 26, 2022

Here's where Brad just straight up lied to Matt. pic.twitter.com/Xp9dg9lvzj — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 26, 2022

Do @adamwren and @BDayspring want to explain why they completely lied? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Wonder if Brad Dayspring is rethinking his tweets today. And maybe his life choices in general. We would if we were him.

A lot of Real Journalists™ should be rethinking their life choices today.

If you're a black female Republican who was sexually assaulted, you can get your private records leaked and the media will happily run with it. And suddenly every equity journalist looks the other way. https://t.co/vbG3MHPJFS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2022

