As we were super pleased to tell you, The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski is joining CNN as a firearms analyst.

It's true. I'm joining CNN as an analyst. I will still be heading up @TheReloadSite full-time, and we will continue to bring a sober, serious approach to firearms reporting and analysis. The only difference is I will be bringing that approach to CNN too. https://t.co/YyPMsEv74d — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 19, 2022

This is indisputably fantastic news. Of course, there will always be some jerks out there to dispute it.

Another reason to banish @cnn from your TV, phone or computer screens….. https://t.co/GqHrVCtMj7 — michael de la madera (@actongriscom) October 19, 2022

@CNN hiring an NRA gun nut is just straight up pathetic https://t.co/AywRLqXphy — CagyGibbon (@GibbonCagy) October 19, 2022

Just more RW talking points cnn is going for now days https://t.co/tVcs1e9E4a — T V (@tobyvandre) October 19, 2022

Apparently CNN is a "right-wing" network now. Smh https://t.co/SG7hvp7ENu — Cᴀʀʟɪꜱʟᴇ (@AndroidCarlisle) October 19, 2022

If offering balance to conversations about guns and gun rights and gun control makes CNN “right-wing,” then OK. Guess some people are genuinely afraid of being exposed to accurate information that contradicts their worldview.

And speaking of people who are genuinely afraid of being exposed to accurate information that contradicts their worldview, let’s see how one of America’s premier gun-grabbers Shannon Watts feels about CNN’s new hire:

THIS is who CNN just hired as a commentator on guns… Someone who was awarded gun lobby “reporter of the year,” who was a regular guest on the NRA’s extremists NRATV outlet, and friend of Dana and Chris Loesch… https://t.co/1pa6zIpL87 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 19, 2022

… someone who actually knows what the hell he’s talking about and relies on fact-based arguments rather than shameless appeals to emotion, unlike Shannon Watts.

I’m sure Stephen Gutowski’s reporting will be “serious and sober…” 🙄🙄🙄@CNN pic.twitter.com/qnRE86Fhyr — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 19, 2022

It absolutely will. And there’s absolutely nothing in the tweets Watts screenshotted to suggest otherwise. If anything, Gutowski treats her with far more respect than she actually deserves. Because he’s just that kind of guy.

LOL sober and serious… pic.twitter.com/1amz0V9ZFB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 19, 2022

The fact that you believe likes on tweets regarding gun safety news is equivalent to legitimizing your gun lobby allegiance is … interesting. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 19, 2022

Gutowski has no allegiance to the “gun lobby.” He just believes in, and, more importantly, understands the Second Amendment and the ins and outs of firearms.

Oh well. She tried. Bless her heart, she tried.

Imagine if @CNN hired a commentator on addiction who’d received awards from Purdue Pharma. This is like that. pic.twitter.com/Vkea44AmXu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 19, 2022

Who should CNN hire instead? Someone like Shannon Watts, who is notorious for bad-faith arguments and heavily manipulated — if not outright fabricated — data? Hard pass. We’ll take Stephen Gutowski any day of the week. And any CNN viewers who are genuinely interested in well-rounded discussions about guns will, too.

