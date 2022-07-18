Earlier, we told you about Brady Campaign President Kris Brown’s ridiculous and deranged take on the lawful concealed carrier who took down a man who opened fire on shoppers at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, yesterday. Thanks to that “Good Samaritan’s” swift action, lives were saved.

Gun control advocates have been weirdly angry that the gunman didn’t succeed in killing more than three innocent people. It’s like they’re looking for a reason to make the hero out to be the bad guy in the scenario.

Well, needless to say, Moms Demand founder and ghoulish gun-grabber Shannon Watts is very, very disappointed in the man who stopped a mass shooting from being far deadlier, and according to her, his heroism is just further evidence that the Second Amendment isn’t all it’s cracked up to be:

It almost sounds like Shannon Watts thinks it would have been better if the armed civilian hadn’t been armed and instead had just sat there as the shooter gunned people down. Better still would’ve been if the civilian had allowed himself to be a casualty!

Watts appears to have deleted this tweet for some reason (at least it’s not coming up for us in a search):

You know who needs to hear that, Shannon? Nobody. Nobody needs to hear that. Because it’s moronic and downright offensive.

She’d only be thankful if she could use what happened in Greenwood to push her agenda. Instead, that 22-year-old armed civilian left her gun control narrative riddled with holes.

Once again, we don’t know who needs to hear this, but:

