Earlier, we told you about Brady Campaign President Kris Brown’s ridiculous and deranged take on the lawful concealed carrier who took down a man who opened fire on shoppers at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, yesterday. Thanks to that “Good Samaritan’s” swift action, lives were saved.

Gun control advocates have been weirdly angry that the gunman didn’t succeed in killing more than three innocent people. It’s like they’re looking for a reason to make the hero out to be the bad guy in the scenario.

Well, needless to say, Moms Demand founder and ghoulish gun-grabber Shannon Watts is very, very disappointed in the man who stopped a mass shooting from being far deadlier, and according to her, his heroism is just further evidence that the Second Amendment isn’t all it’s cracked up to be:

Imagine thinking that arming a civilian with weapons of war and enabling them to go into a mall to kill three people and wound three others before another armed civilian is forced to open fire on the gunman inside a crowded foodcourt is a good outcome. https://t.co/xaIXuvmska — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2022

A US Senator praises armed civilian who was forced to open fire in a crowded food court after the lax gun laws the Senator supports enabled a civilian to access weapons of war, which he used to kill three people and wound three others. These gun battles are a feature, not a bug. https://t.co/NRvPb1EZHU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2022

It almost sounds like Shannon Watts thinks it would have been better if the armed civilian hadn’t been armed and instead had just sat there as the shooter gunned people down. Better still would’ve been if the civilian had allowed himself to be a casualty!

Watts appears to have deleted this tweet for some reason (at least it’s not coming up for us in a search):

You know who needs to hear that, Shannon? Nobody. Nobody needs to hear that. Because it’s moronic and downright offensive.

So nobody should have a gun because the pre-crime division from MINORITY REPORT doesn't exist yet? pic.twitter.com/UtK5Fd9URi — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2022

She’d only be thankful if she could use what happened in Greenwood to push her agenda. Instead, that 22-year-old armed civilian left her gun control narrative riddled with holes.

One civilian with a gun was more effective than 400 cops with guns, and this is the lunacy that spews forth from this woman's brain. pic.twitter.com/KSfndS8oBA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2022

"Why couldn't all those armed men stop a bad guy? Also, why did that one man stop a bad guy?" It's just incoherent and insane. But she's paid very well to blurt out this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/6aYZqj31ay — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2022

Once again, we don’t know who needs to hear this, but:

She's upset more people weren't shot. https://t.co/9BrkGZhBJ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2022

