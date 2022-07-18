In case you hadn’t heard about it, a shooter opened fire yesterday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, killing three people and leaving at least two people injured.
The shooter, identified only as an adult male, also died. A witness told News 8 that a 22-year-old Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Police believe the person used a lawfully-carried handgun to incapacitate the shooter.
Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting. They were both in stable condition Sunday night, according to police.
Police say the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the mall’s food court before firing upon the mall crowd.
Did you catch that? The shooter was taken down by a concealed carrier, who likely saved countless lives by taking such swift action. The 22-year-old man is being described as a “Good Samaritan”:
Needless to say, the fine folks at the Brady Campaign have been quick to denounce the shooting — of the shooter, that is:
Here's what we're not going to do: continue to uplift the NRA myth of a "good guy with a gun."
Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD.
We need sensible gun laws, not vigilante safety nets. #GreenwoodMall #GunReformNow
— Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) July 18, 2022
“Vigilante safety nets”? Beg your pardon?
Brady president calls armed civilian who stopped yesterday's mall shooting a "vigilante." https://t.co/7gSn3a4sJf
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 18, 2022
In that case, let’s hear it for vigilantes.
It's a myth, and it's bad that it happened.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2022
They’re tying themselves into knots over this.
Disgraceful
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 18, 2022
Disgraceful, but exactly the sort of garbage we’ve come to expect from Brady. They definitely have a brand.
A gunman shot and killed 3 people and injured 2 others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana.
This tragedy comes after Indiana repealed its requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public, which went into effect July 1.
More guns in public spaces do not make us safer. https://t.co/LwQwSUoPPe
— Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) July 18, 2022
We’re guessing that a bunch of mall goers in Greenwood, Indiana, would beg to differ with that last part.
The gunman was using a rifle, not a handgun. So…what does the permit repeal have to do with anything?
— Trace (@22TCMEnthusiast) July 18, 2022
The shooter was stopped by a citizen who was legally concealed carrying. So the permit repeal is relevant, just not to the agenda they're trying to push…
— George Wirth (@KingAdrock42) July 18, 2022
But the shooter wasn't carrying a handgun. The good Samaritan was though, thank goodness.
— Definitely Not Taylor (@Taysway2A) July 18, 2022
In Greenwood, Indiana they call him a hero.
— Saltminer (@Saltminer10) July 18, 2022
