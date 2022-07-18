In case you hadn’t heard about it, a shooter opened fire yesterday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, killing three people and leaving at least two people injured.

The shooter, identified only as an adult male, also died. A witness told News 8 that a 22-year-old Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Police believe the person used a lawfully-carried handgun to incapacitate the shooter.

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting. They were both in stable condition Sunday night, according to police.

Police say the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the mall’s food court before firing upon the mall crowd.

Did you catch that? The shooter was taken down by a concealed carrier, who likely saved countless lives by taking such swift action. The 22-year-old man is being described as a “Good Samaritan”:

Needless to say, the fine folks at the Brady Campaign have been quick to denounce the shooting — of the shooter, that is:

“Vigilante safety nets”? Beg your pardon?

In that case, let’s hear it for vigilantes.

 

They’re tying themselves into knots over this.

Disgraceful, but exactly the sort of garbage we’ve come to expect from Brady. They definitely have a brand.

We’re guessing that a bunch of mall goers in Greenwood, Indiana, would beg to differ with that last part.

