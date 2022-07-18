In case you hadn’t heard about it, a shooter opened fire yesterday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, killing three people and leaving at least two people injured.

More:

The shooter, identified only as an adult male, also died. A witness told News 8 that a 22-year-old Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Police believe the person used a lawfully-carried handgun to incapacitate the shooter. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting. They were both in stable condition Sunday night, according to police. Police say the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the mall’s food court before firing upon the mall crowd.

Did you catch that? The shooter was taken down by a concealed carrier, who likely saved countless lives by taking such swift action. The 22-year-old man is being described as a “Good Samaritan”:

Needless to say, the fine folks at the Brady Campaign have been quick to denounce the shooting — of the shooter, that is:

Here's what we're not going to do: continue to uplift the NRA myth of a "good guy with a gun." Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD. We need sensible gun laws, not vigilante safety nets. #GreenwoodMall #GunReformNow — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) July 18, 2022

“Vigilante safety nets”? Beg your pardon?

Brady president calls armed civilian who stopped yesterday's mall shooting a "vigilante." https://t.co/7gSn3a4sJf — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 18, 2022

In that case, let’s hear it for vigilantes.

It's a myth, and it's bad that it happened. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 18, 2022

They’re tying themselves into knots over this.

Disgraceful — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 18, 2022

Disgraceful, but exactly the sort of garbage we’ve come to expect from Brady. They definitely have a brand.

A gunman shot and killed 3 people and injured 2 others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana. This tragedy comes after Indiana repealed its requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public, which went into effect July 1. More guns in public spaces do not make us safer. https://t.co/LwQwSUoPPe — Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) July 18, 2022

We’re guessing that a bunch of mall goers in Greenwood, Indiana, would beg to differ with that last part.

The gunman was using a rifle, not a handgun. So…what does the permit repeal have to do with anything? — Trace (@22TCMEnthusiast) July 18, 2022

The shooter was stopped by a citizen who was legally concealed carrying. So the permit repeal is relevant, just not to the agenda they're trying to push… — George Wirth (@KingAdrock42) July 18, 2022

But the shooter wasn't carrying a handgun. The good Samaritan was though, thank goodness. — Definitely Not Taylor (@Taysway2A) July 18, 2022

In Greenwood, Indiana they call him a hero. — Saltminer (@Saltminer10) July 18, 2022