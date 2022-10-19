As a general rule, if you’re looking for accurate information on hot-button issues like guns, CNN is not the first place you’d look. It’s not even the 20th place you’d look.

But it sounds like that’s all about to change — and for the better:

This sounds promising:

CNN announced today the launch of “Guns in America,” a new beat dedicated to tracking and unpacking all aspects of the complex and divisive issues surrounding guns and gun violence in the country. The unit will be led by CNN guns and security correspondent Josh Campbell and feature reporting and analysis from Reload founder Stephen Gutowski, The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia and Abené Clayton, reporter on the The Guardian’s “Guns and Lies in America” project. Together the team will explore who buys and sells guns; who makes and regulates them; and dive into the communities most impacted to help illuminate possible solutions to America’s epidemic of gun violence.

Stephen Gutowski, you say? Those are the magic words, CNN.

If you want a bona fide expert on all things guns and gun rights, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better than Stephen Gutowski.

We couldn’t prouder of or happier for our old friend.

Trending

With Gutowski there to keep them honest, we can’t help but be optimistic.

***

Update:

***

Related:

‘This was all you’: Thank The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski for the collapse of gun-grabbing nutjob David Chipman’s ATF nomination

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentCNNgun controlgun rightsgunsSecond AmendmentStephen Gutowski