As a general rule, if you’re looking for accurate information on hot-button issues like guns, CNN is not the first place you’d look. It’s not even the 20th place you’d look.

But it sounds like that’s all about to change — and for the better:

CNN Announces “Guns in America” Beat and Team led by CNN Guns and Security Correspondent @joshscampbell with reporting and analysis from The Reload’s @StephenGutowski, The Trace’s @JenniferMascia and The Guardian’s Abené Clayton: https://t.co/TXsvQ2W6O8 pic.twitter.com/9qorm51YH3 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 19, 2022

This sounds promising:

CNN announced today the launch of “Guns in America,” a new beat dedicated to tracking and unpacking all aspects of the complex and divisive issues surrounding guns and gun violence in the country. The unit will be led by CNN guns and security correspondent Josh Campbell and feature reporting and analysis from Reload founder Stephen Gutowski, The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia and Abené Clayton, reporter on the The Guardian’s “Guns and Lies in America” project. Together the team will explore who buys and sells guns; who makes and regulates them; and dive into the communities most impacted to help illuminate possible solutions to America’s epidemic of gun violence.

Stephen Gutowski, you say? Those are the magic words, CNN.

If you want a bona fide expert on all things guns and gun rights, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better than Stephen Gutowski.

It's true. I'm joining CNN as an analyst. I will still be heading up @TheReloadSite full-time, and we will continue to bring a sober, serious approach to firearms reporting and analysis. The only difference is I will be bringing that approach to CNN too. https://t.co/YyPMsEv74d — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 19, 2022

We couldn’t prouder of or happier for our old friend.

Hey, good for you, man! — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 19, 2022

Smartest hire I can remember CNN making in my professional lifetime, bc it will change (for the better!) the reporting, and the culture and knowledge around that reporting, on an issue that badly needs it. And Stephen knows this subject even better than he knows place kicking. https://t.co/jq5oFVNCf9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 19, 2022

If you're covering guns and politics, and you're not reading @StephenGutowski, you are doing something wrong. Great move by @CNN. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 19, 2022

Congratulations and best of luck! — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) October 19, 2022

Congratulations!! Your voice is needed! — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 19, 2022

Amazing! Desperately needed voice on their airwaves. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 19, 2022

For far too long, CNN commentators have gotten away with the most vapid and misinformed talking points on the subject of #2A. The addition of Stephen is a complete 180! Great hire!!#rkba https://t.co/uLNX1Lyd6J — Brad Carlson (@Brad_Carlson) October 19, 2022

Congratulations!

Hopefully the CNN audience will benefit from clear and informed #2A analysis. https://t.co/PY9jzSoAY6 — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) October 19, 2022

.@StephenGutowski is the best new @CNN hire IMHO. Let’s hope his colleagues learn from Stephen’s reporting and don’t distort 2A views. https://t.co/TRoPpFZkUj — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 19, 2022

With Gutowski there to keep them honest, we can’t help but be optimistic.

Update:

Look no further than Shannon Watts’ reaction to CNN hiring Stephen Gutowski for proof that they made the right decision https://t.co/SP1iL2IxyU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 19, 2022

