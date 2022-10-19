Indiana Democratic congressional candidate Frank Mrvan appears to have been involved in the illegal leak of confidential information about his GOP opponent Jennifer-Ruth Green’s sexual assault during her time in the military.

And now, the Congressional Black Caucus has decided to add insult to injury:

More from the Daily Caller:

Jennifer-Ruth Green, a black Republican, is challenging Frank Mrvan, a white Democrat, in Indiana’s First Congressional District. The race is considered a “toss-up” by nonpartisan election analysts. According to recent campaign finance filings reviewed by the Caller, the Congressional Black Caucus on Sept. 28 donated $5,000 to Mrvan, despite the fact that he is white and Green is black.

In 2021, the Congressional Black Caucus allegedly blocked black Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds from joining the group.

The Daily Caller contacted the Congressional Black Caucus about their support for Mrvan to which they did not immediately respond. Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, who is the chair of the caucus, also did not respond to an inquiry about the CBC’s support for Mrvan.

Can’t say we’re shocked that no one from the CBC has responded to Rodgers’ requests for comment. They’re gonna need some time to come up with a plausible explanation for this (spoiler alert: the only honest plausible explanation is that the CBC consists of shameless partisan frauds).

At least they’d finally be honest about who they really are.

