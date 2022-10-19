Indiana Democratic congressional candidate Frank Mrvan appears to have been involved in the illegal leak of confidential information about his GOP opponent Jennifer-Ruth Green’s sexual assault during her time in the military.

And now, the Congressional Black Caucus has decided to add insult to injury:

Guess which candidate the “Congressional Black Caucus” is supporting https://t.co/yO8K8qg0SW pic.twitter.com/xzC0S6xCgC — NRCC (@NRCC) October 19, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Congressional Black Caucus Backs White Democrat Frank Mrvan Over Black Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green Read more here first: https://t.co/GZVrLnbW4j — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 19, 2022

Ah.

Of course they did — Chris Gambino (@Chrisgambino71) October 19, 2022

More from the Daily Caller:

Jennifer-Ruth Green, a black Republican, is challenging Frank Mrvan, a white Democrat, in Indiana’s First Congressional District. The race is considered a “toss-up” by nonpartisan election analysts. According to recent campaign finance filings reviewed by the Caller, the Congressional Black Caucus on Sept. 28 donated $5,000 to Mrvan, despite the fact that he is white and Green is black. … In 2021, the Congressional Black Caucus allegedly blocked black Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds from joining the group. … The Daily Caller contacted the Congressional Black Caucus about their support for Mrvan to which they did not immediately respond. Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, who is the chair of the caucus, also did not respond to an inquiry about the CBC’s support for Mrvan.

Can’t say we’re shocked that no one from the CBC has responded to Rodgers’ requests for comment. They’re gonna need some time to come up with a plausible explanation for this (spoiler alert: the only honest plausible explanation is that the CBC consists of shameless partisan frauds).

So it’s just another Dem caucus pic.twitter.com/rwqiU3DPpZ — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) October 19, 2022

So it’s just a Democrat caucus. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) October 19, 2022

Yep.

The black caucus has nothing to do with skin color, but political allegiance. — BravoBuzzard (@BravoBuzzard) October 19, 2022

They should just change the name to Black Democratic Caucus and be done with it — That's all I've got (@officerbill) October 19, 2022

At least they’d finally be honest about who they really are.

***

