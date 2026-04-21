Democrats Dropping Like Flies: Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Quits to Dodge Expulsion Over Ethics Violations

Democrats are dropping like flies in the House of Representatives lately. Last week, it was Eric Swalwell (his buddy Ruben Gallego should resign, too) and now it's a Democrat Congresswoman from Florida. Those Dems sure are shady.

Advertisement

She may pretend she is being targeted for no reason, but she has been caught dead to rights.

BREAKING: Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) has resigned from Congress ahead of possible expulsion.



She was found guilty of violating more than 20 House ethics rules and she still still faces federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars in FEMA money. https://t.co/AXsrm4zpTe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 21, 2026

She just resigned so she wouldn't be expelled.

Why did virtually every media outlet refuse to report that this corrupt congresswoman is a Democrat? https://t.co/Mga9nKMF26 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 21, 2026

I understand that celebrating good news is frowned upon, but we are on a streak of getting rid of some real trash from Congress. https://t.co/Sc505aE1tu — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 21, 2026

Sometimes the trash takes itself out.

She's said quite enough, actually.

Sheila Cherfilus McCormick has been a stain on South Florida for too long. I look forward to her being the first of many corrupt Broward politicians going ti prison. https://t.co/4M4bOZjsJM — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) April 21, 2026

Round them all up!

No group of people is perfect but it is remarkable how much corruption there is among Democrat members of Congress. Statistically it seems to far exceed the percentage of corruption in the general American population. "I think we have a problem, Houston." https://t.co/vcRqqQfnTx — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 21, 2026

They aren't good people. Communists are bad people.

We need to stop letting these people resign before expulsion. She literally did it minutes before her Hearing because if you resign, you get to keep your benefits.



We should not be paying someone benefits out of our tax dollars who stole $5 million. https://t.co/3rnjA6AJGB — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) April 21, 2026

Took zero responsibility. Hope she goes to prison for 20 years https://t.co/LeWce3Rstp — bill childers 🇺🇸 (@bchildersjr) April 21, 2026

@CongresswomanSC “a witchunt” you say hahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahaga. Btw y’all set the precedent 2016 on Taaaarrrrruuummmp https://t.co/6Wp3vMAELf — Dana Marie 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ninaballerina11) April 21, 2026

Advertisement

The difference is Trump was innocent.

And she shut comments off so that I can’t tell her she’s a thief and deserves punishment. She does not belong in Congress. Liberals always whine the loudest. https://t.co/xXGxeVMkW1 — C Muess (@CoriSue7981) April 21, 2026

She doesn't want people to expose her.

2.5+ years wasn't substantial enough "due process" for her?



The Office of Congressional ethics started its review in 2023, then referred it to the House Ethics Committee in 2024. 59 subpoenas, 33,000 documents, 28 witnesses. https://t.co/ocmzuU5t2X — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) April 21, 2026

She has had more than enough due process.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.