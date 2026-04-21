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Democrats Dropping Like Flies: Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Quits to Dodge Expulsion Over Ethics Violations

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on April 21, 2026

Democrats are dropping like flies in the House of Representatives lately. Last week, it was Eric Swalwell (his buddy Ruben Gallego should resign, too) and now it's a Democrat Congresswoman from Florida. Those Dems sure are shady.

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She may pretend she is being targeted for no reason, but she has been caught dead to rights. 

She just resigned so she wouldn't be expelled. 

Sometimes the trash takes itself out.

She's said quite enough, actually.

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Round them all up!

They aren't good people. Communists are bad people. 

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The difference is Trump was innocent. 

She doesn't want people to expose her.

She has had more than enough due process.

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