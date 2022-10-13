Yesterday, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman deployed a new line of attack against his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Oz is both perfectly healthy + extremely wealthy. Must be nice. Most Pennsylvanians aren’t. Who do you think is going to fight for them? — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2022

Old and busted: I’m perfectly healthy and I should be your next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.

The new hotness: Dr. Oz is perfectly healthy and he should not be your next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.

That’s actually a terrible line of attack, as we and a whole bunch of other people pointed out. But evidently Fetterman missed the memo, because today, he’s leaning into the health-shaming even harder:

In the Senate, I’ll fight for the millions of Americans who (like me) aren’t perfectly healthy. All Dr. Oz has ever done is exploit them. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 13, 2022

What? No, seriously. What?

So not only is he doubling down on the fact that Dr. Oz’s health is somehow a liability to the Oz campaign, but he’s also reminding us once again that he himself is not healthy.

"Vote for me because I have brain damage" is an interesting move. https://t.co/TE2AZjmfuF — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) October 13, 2022

We've gone from denial that there's anything wrong to Fetterman campaigning on there being something wrong. https://t.co/fAHhUFKv0U — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 13, 2022

And not only that, but he’s actually accusing Dr. Oz of exploiting Americans with health problems. In recent years, Dr. Oz has acquired a reputation as something of a celebrity quack (shout-out to Oprah Winfrey), but before that, he was a legitimate medical doctor who actively saved the lives of not-perfectly-healthy Americans.

I mean, he was a cardiothoracic surgeon. What is it that you do again? https://t.co/jgMo8MVVVa — cc (@cc_fla) October 13, 2022

.@DrOz has saved countless lives throughout his career. Democrat John Fetterman has released convicted killers throughout his career. https://t.co/ZyFPVGHfzH — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) October 13, 2022

It’s almost like John Fetterman is looking for the worst possible arguments against Dr. Oz and absolutely running with them. Right over the edge of the cliff.

And if Pennsylvania voters have any sense at all, they won’t follow him.

Fetterman was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy in 2017. He did not take his medication or schedule follow-up appts, then nearly died of a completely predictable stroke this past year. He didn’t even “fight” to make sure his family had a husband and a father. https://t.co/ydZkTHzdqo — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) October 13, 2022

He now admits he was lying about his health. And he's asking you to believe him going forward. Never had a real job, never told the truth, never took responsibility for anything. You deserve better than John Fetterman, Pennsylvania. https://t.co/G3JxnRa38k — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 13, 2022

