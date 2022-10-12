Over the weekend, Kanye West landed — deservedly, we must add — in hot water for an antisemitic tweet. He took a major beating on social media that culminated in his getting suspended from multiple platforms, including Twitter.

It’s in light of that that we have to ask why this tweet from aspiring U.S. Representative from South Carolina Gregg Marcel Dixon doesn’t seem to have the Twitter Police in any hurry to swarm him:

The Jewish community will NOT get a pass on their LONG history of anti-blackness from their role in slavery to anti Black American hate to their hatred towards black Jews. Let me be VERY clear about that. — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) October 11, 2022

Screenshotted, just because:

Welllllllp.

Hoo boy — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 12, 2022

This is a serious tweet? — ._. (@WillClapp86) October 11, 2022

Oh yes, says Dixon:

Welllllllp.

It is amazing the excuses some of these ppl make in order to attack and harm Jews https://t.co/Or5xkVAFwt — Ahmed (pro-ass eating) Al Assliken (@assliken) October 12, 2022

I think I heard something like this from back in 1933. Some German guy trying to get votes. — Sweet FA (@RSchusterJR) October 12, 2022

New Nazi just dropped https://t.co/pACJx86rEd — Jacob יעקב ያዕቆብ يعقوب Яков (@BenYakovGedalia) October 12, 2022

David Duke would be proud of you. — David (@DrDavidInDC) October 12, 2022

Richard Spencer, too. Maybe we can get a comment from him when he finishes his next CNN hit.

This person, this blue check, wants to be in Congress: https://t.co/hj0PGpaRu3 — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 12, 2022

Well, fortunately, enough voters had the good sense to reject him. He lost his Democratic primary race in June.

He also appears to have lost his mind:

MarcelWillNeverBeElected — MerrickGarlandsSon (@leon2sober4dis) October 12, 2022

Marcel is wants to win the race far, far more than he ever will want to win some election, think big. — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) October 12, 2022

That tweet reads like John Fetterman wrote it. Did Dixon have a stroke while he was writing it?

Thank you for your honest anti-Semitism

It's refreshing

Any other groups you want to dish on

Like maybe the Latinos or Asians? Nice hat BTW https://t.co/jCDUhomWHJ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 12, 2022

Good question.

Anyway:

Since I am letting the Jewish community know that just how they call out "antisemitism" in our community, they will be called out for anti-blackness, Sh!tter will probably suspend my account, my other is IAMKATOEMIR, also, please sign the petition below: https://t.co/YicQH4Gsud — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) October 12, 2022

Eh, don’t be so sure about that, Marcel. Twitter’s kept Louis Farrakhan around for saying even worse stuff than you.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!