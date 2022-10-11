As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night to talk about what a fantastic job the Biden administration is doing when it comes to issues like marijuana decriminalization (which Senator Joe Biden was very much against and Attorney General Kamala Harris cackled hysterically at) and illegal immigration. But that’s not all she discussed. No, she also discussed The Children, and how The Children Are Our Future, and how All Our Children Are Belong to the Democrats:

KAMALA HARRIS: "When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis." pic.twitter.com/4NTK0wdIwF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

OK, so, first of all, Kamala:

Lots of us were fighting for kids to be "prioritized" during the pandemic. For the sake of their physical safety (for kids trapped in abusive homes), for their education (you locked them out of school, their mental health (they were kept away from friends and out of sports, etc.) https://t.co/AL4oL8DKEe — Brittany (@bccover) October 11, 2022

How rich of VP Harris to now say that kids are the future when no one in DC dared to consider their wellbeing the past few years. Masking toddlers, saying nothing when they changed developmental benchmarks to accommodate for terrible federal policies. Shame on them all. — Brittany (@bccover) October 11, 2022

What Brittany said.

Claim that kids matter when it's for an issue for your platform, but not a peep during the past almost two years of your administration when parents were screaming that their kids were suffering under bad policies. You listened to political allies over parents. — Brittany (@bccover) October 11, 2022

We’ve all seen firsthand what happens to our children when the Democratic Party thinks they know better than we do.

Also the irony isn't lost on me that the Biden Admin's biggest abortion advocate/proponent is on tv getting emotional about kids being the future of our country. — Brittany (@bccover) October 11, 2022

Oh, yes. There’s that, too. It’s entirely possible that Kamala Harris is actually stupid enough not to recognize the cognitive dissonance in what she’s saying. She’s demonstrated multiple times that she is, in fact, a moron. But we can recognize it immediately, and it makes what she’s saying even more insulting and appalling.

But really, the most insulting and appalling aspect of what Kamala said is just the very idea that the government — well, the Democratic Party — is entitled to our kids. They’re our children, Kamala. Not yours.

Not just nope, but hell nope.

My children are just that…mine. Not the community's children. They are mine. I have the responsibility to raise them, not the state or the community. — Max Pringle (@maxwell_pringle) October 11, 2022

A smart person would’ve learned by now that the “it takes a village” BS ultimately doesn’t play well with most parents. But no one has ever accused Kamala Harris of being a smart person. No one honest, anyway.

It's like she's leaning into her brand, like Shatner giving Shatner-esque line readings https://t.co/dxez2pyQXY — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 11, 2022

Is she kept so insulated (and isolated) by her staff that she's completely unaware of what a butt of ridicule she's become? H/t @redsteeze. https://t.co/CxdMw3Lnxm — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 11, 2022

A butt of ridicule? Or just an outright ass?

