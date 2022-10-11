As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night to talk about what a fantastic job the Biden administration is doing when it comes to issues like marijuana decriminalization (which Senator Joe Biden was very much against and Attorney General Kamala Harris cackled hysterically at) and illegal immigration. But that’s not all she discussed. No, she also discussed The Children, and how The Children Are Our Future, and how All Our Children Are Belong to the Democrats:

OK, so, first of all, Kamala:

What Brittany said.

We’ve all seen firsthand what happens to our children when the Democratic Party thinks they know better than we do.

Oh, yes. There’s that, too. It’s entirely possible that Kamala Harris is actually stupid enough not to recognize the cognitive dissonance in what she’s saying. She’s demonstrated multiple times that she is, in fact, a moron. But we can recognize it immediately, and it makes what she’s saying even more insulting and appalling.

But really, the most insulting and appalling aspect of what Kamala said is just the very idea that the government — well, the Democratic Party — is entitled to our kids. They’re our children, Kamala. Not yours.

Not just nope, but hell nope.

A smart person would’ve learned by now that the “it takes a village” BS ultimately doesn’t play well with most parents. But no one has ever accused Kamala Harris of being a smart person. No one honest, anyway.

A butt of ridicule? Or just an outright ass?

***

