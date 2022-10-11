Vice President Kamala Harris was the guest of honor on last night’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where she discussed topics like marijuana decriminalization — which must have been very difficult for her seeing as she made sure a lot of marijuana users were thrown into prison on her watch — and illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration has been a huge problem for the Biden administration, but as Kamala Harris explains, that’s only because of Republicans and, of course, Donald Trump:

“We’re talking about people who have fleed great harm, they’ve fled great harm. And they are coming here seeking refuge. And, talk about political theater. I mean, playing games with people’s lives, and with their lives. You know, there are mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses. And I just think it’s an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and if we agree that, that we need to address it, then if you’re a leader, participate in a solution, right? When we first came in office, the first bill that we proposed was for a pathway for citizenship, was to fix a broken immigration system, which was broken under the previous administration. Participate in the solution, because we are offering solutions. But instead this gamesmanship”

Drawing attention to the border crisis by forcing Democratic leaders to put their money where their mouths are = “gamesmanship” according to Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Biden administration refusing to accept any responsibility for the terrible situation they’ve indisputably exacerbated = “offering solutions.” Puh-leeze.

Evergreen exit question:

Asked, and answered:

