Vice President Kamala Harris was the guest of honor on last night’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where she discussed topics like marijuana decriminalization — which must have been very difficult for her seeing as she made sure a lot of marijuana users were thrown into prison on her watch — and illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration has been a huge problem for the Biden administration, but as Kamala Harris explains, that’s only because of Republicans and, of course, Donald Trump:

Kamala Harris accuses Republican governors of "dereliction of duty" for sending illegal immigrants to near her Washington, D.C. residence. Then she blames Trump and claims it's actually Biden who's trying to "fix" illegal immigration (which is at record levels). pic.twitter.com/U23g36haXZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

Kamala calls out TX Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of illegal immigrants to her house: “Talk about political theater…If you’re a leader, participate in a solution.”pic.twitter.com/o7qJkXIjIO — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 11, 2022

“We’re talking about people who have fleed great harm, they’ve fled great harm. And they are coming here seeking refuge. And, talk about political theater. I mean, playing games with people’s lives, and with their lives. You know, there are mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses. And I just think it’s an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and if we agree that, that we need to address it, then if you’re a leader, participate in a solution, right? When we first came in office, the first bill that we proposed was for a pathway for citizenship, was to fix a broken immigration system, which was broken under the previous administration. Participate in the solution, because we are offering solutions. But instead this gamesmanship”

Drawing attention to the border crisis by forcing Democratic leaders to put their money where their mouths are = “gamesmanship” according to Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Biden administration refusing to accept any responsibility for the terrible situation they’ve indisputably exacerbated = “offering solutions.” Puh-leeze.

Why won't these governors solve this problem I'm causing? https://t.co/DpAYie1nSY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2022

"How dare you remind me of what my job was supposed to be" https://t.co/KyQCRVMuc2 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 11, 2022

"Part of the solution" is forcing you and your boss to stop ignoring the damn problem y'all created. https://t.co/ZY6wkdvQfp — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) October 11, 2022

The Vice President, who just so happens to be tasked with overseeing the Biden admin’s response to the border crisis, is accusing Abbott of a dereliction of duty for not doing enough to solve the border crisis https://t.co/2COaIg9BTz — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) October 11, 2022

Has she gone to our border yet? https://t.co/K9GR99ekm5 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 11, 2022

She was in Austin this weekend. She talked about about abortion, rallied Democrats, and raised money. She did not visit the border. https://t.co/AxjgNpobih — Dan Isett 🌵 (@DanIsett) October 11, 2022

