Kanye West is still in very hot water over tweeting some very insane and gross antisemitic garbage. And make no mistake: he belongs in hot water. Antisemitism is vile and inexcusable across the board.

But you may have noticed that someone like Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has a much longer history of publicly vomiting up antisemitic filth than Kanye, doesn’t seem to have suffered any real consequences for her own antisemitism. So weird, right? What’s the deal with that?

Narrator: No, you have not missed similar rebukes aimed at the Squad. Not from the Left, anyway. But New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait can’t resist a chance to defend bad actors on his own side. That’s why he tweeted this:

Let’s talk about that, Jonathan. First of all:

Omar has never truly apologized for her antisemitic remarks in any meaningful way. And Lord knows she’s had a lot of them, so she’s had plenty of opportunities to apologize and hasn’t.

Aside from that, though, the “resolution denouncing them” that Chait is referring to really didn’t denounce Omar or the rest of the antisemitic Squad. The House went with some “All Lives Matter”-style, “white supremacists are the real threat” BS instead.

Here’s a refresher for Chait, who, despite getting paid to know things, evidently doesn’t know anything of substance:

The House didn’t actually denounce Omar or anyone else. Democrats would never.

It’s almost as if Jonathan Chait doesn’t actually care about what actually happened.

