Kanye West is still in very hot water over tweeting some very insane and gross antisemitic garbage. And make no mistake: he belongs in hot water. Antisemitism is vile and inexcusable across the board.

But you may have noticed that someone like Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has a much longer history of publicly vomiting up antisemitic filth than Kanye, doesn’t seem to have suffered any real consequences for her own antisemitism. So weird, right? What’s the deal with that?

Kanye’s antisemitic comments were obviously repugnant, but have a missed similar rebukes aimed at members of The Squad? https://t.co/qjK4J1vLTr pic.twitter.com/DL0k2lPVjO — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 10, 2022

Narrator: No, you have not missed similar rebukes aimed at the Squad. Not from the Left, anyway. But New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait can’t resist a chance to defend bad actors on his own side. That’s why he tweeted this:

Omar apologized and Congress voted on a resolution denouncing them https://t.co/pBm3FnHkij — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 10, 2022

Let’s talk about that, Jonathan. First of all:

She did no such thing. https://t.co/QrEVOXg5l4 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) October 10, 2022

Omar has never truly apologized for her antisemitic remarks in any meaningful way. And Lord knows she’s had a lot of them, so she’s had plenty of opportunities to apologize and hasn’t.

Aside from that, though, the “resolution denouncing them” that Chait is referring to really didn’t denounce Omar or the rest of the antisemitic Squad. The House went with some “All Lives Matter”-style, “white supremacists are the real threat” BS instead.

Could you highlight the line denouncing Omar’s comments for me? thanks https://t.co/lQ5nsnbDfM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 10, 2022

That resolution refers almost singularly to white supremacists, of which Ilhan Omar is not. They never actually held her accountable for her statements. https://t.co/bwLgJEIaE0 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 10, 2022

Such a strong condemnation of antisemitism that they had to throw in language about anti-muslim sentiment *also* being bad, lest people be like "Nah." — Tom Sabagnic (@sabagnic) October 10, 2022

Here’s a refresher for Chait, who, despite getting paid to know things, evidently doesn’t know anything of substance:

This is the resolution @jonathanchait is referring to: https://t.co/uodVRPIc3r — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 10, 2022

The House didn’t actually denounce Omar or anyone else. Democrats would never.

A little thread on condemnations of antisemitism on the left: https://t.co/YNpp915GUa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 10, 2022

It’s almost as if Jonathan Chait doesn’t actually care about what actually happened.

Lying or ignorant? It's Chait, so you never know. https://t.co/XAxW5C5bOn — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 10, 2022

