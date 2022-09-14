New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noticed a disturbing trend in the Republican Party, one that’s 100% exclusive to the Republican Party:

Chait writes:

Trump’s rise has reshaped the GOP, driving out some of its constituent elements while bringing in previously excluded factions, the ranks of which include virulent antisemites. The lessons of Hitler’s Germany have been badly overapplied, so it is important to contextualize these events carefully. The GOP may not be an antisemitic party. Indeed, it has managed to maintain a big tent that includes both Jewish ultrahawks like Miriam Adelson and their most paranoid enemies. Nevertheless, it has become a party in which antisemitism has gained a foothold. No recent development in American life has done more to throw American Jews’ safety and civic equality into doubt.

Before Trump came along, antisemites had little investment in American politics. His rhetoric articulates themes they recognize as compatible with their own, and he has given them a reason to marshal their energies on behalf of one side in a two-party system from which they had been excluded.

Prosecutors have found that Trump’s January 6 rally attracted a significant number of people who share Hitler quotes, hold membership in neo-Nazi organizations, have a fixation with “white genocide,” and the like, making the party leadership’s desire to sweep the whole thing under the rug all the more dangerous. Whatever misgivings the remaining old-line Republicans may have toward the militant cadres Trump inspired, Republicans fear their political and even terroristic power. They no longer imagine they have the gatekeeping force to exclude the antisemites, less still to steer the party away from the kind of paranoid rhetoric that invites their participation.

The GOP’s overriding goal is to win, and it has decided this means accepting the support of anybody who will provide it. For three-quarters of a century, antisemites were locked out of major American politics or at least had to keep their bigotry quiet. Now the door is open.

Are there antisemites in the GOP? Absolutely. Antisemitism has the distinction of being the bread and butter of both the far Right and the far Left. Steve King, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene … these are Republicans who just straight-up don’t like Jews.

But let’s not pretend — as Chait apparently wants to — that the Democratic Party hasn’t been more than happy to kick open their own antisemitic door.

And especially the last five years or so.

Antisemitism has been a problem in the Democratic Party for a long time now. It’s just that in recent years, they’ve become a lot more open with it, in no small part because they know they won’t face any real consequences from each other.

Or from liberals like Jonathan Chait.

This is a typically excellent thread from Seth Mandel:

At least there are people in the GOP who are willing to call out antisemitism in their own ranks. The same can’t be said for the Democratic Party — other than, as Mandel reminds us, for Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres — who has had an abundance of opportunities to denounce Democratic antisemitism but when push comes to shove can reliably be counted upon to downplay it or, more often than not, just brush it under the rug.

And as for Donald Trump paving the way for open Republican antisemitism, well, if that’s really the argument Chait wants to make, he’s got some serious ‘splaining to do:

That’s the one!

