What do we look forward to most every year when Columbus Day — sorry, Indigenous People’s Day? Well, at or near the top of the list has got to be an Indigenous People’s Day tweet from Elizabeth Warren.

Once again, Liz did not disappoint:

On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 10, 2022

Today should also be #ShamelessDemocraticSenatorsDay. But then, we suppose that every day is already #ShamelessDemocraticSenatorsDay if you really stop ad think about it.

Too soon, girl. Too soon. — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) October 10, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Haha…maybe you sit this one out… — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) October 10, 2022

Might want to sit this one out https://t.co/RFEmTSclHD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 10, 2022

Uh, yeah. We would if we were her.

Thank God we’re not her.

You just happen to celebrate this day a little bit more than most people. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

She celebrates it so hard that she actually becomes an Indigenous Person.

When the DNA test says you're 1/1024th Native American: pic.twitter.com/OC8VTfIgNc — YAF (@yaf) October 10, 2022

Amazing. She literally can’t help herself. But we’re so here for it.

"…especially the pretend ones." — Jeff Vee (@Acuda4me) October 10, 2022

And nothing celebrates Indigenous People like pretending to be one in order to gain educational and employment benefits. https://t.co/jweHWtSSPM — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) October 10, 2022

You can do 1/1024 of a celebration… — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) October 10, 2022

Senator Warren celebrates today 1/1024th more than any other day https://t.co/Qcj2bdOfpC — YAF (@yaf) October 10, 2022

white liberal women will never get it. https://t.co/HEexQsYT5n — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 10, 2022

Nope. They never will.

Which means we’ll never run out of people to mock.

