As you may have heard, OPEC+ is reportedly going to cut oil output by, well, a lot.

🚨OPEC+ agrees to cut 2 million barrels of oil output per day – Reuters sources — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 5, 2022

Biden: “Saudis will pump more oil” Saudis: “Biden doesn’t speak for OPEC” OPEC: “We’re pumping less oil now” pic.twitter.com/pYW5UIy92p — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 4, 2022

So there’s that.

“HOO BOY” is right.

at least the Biden administration didn't drain our strategic petroleum reserve in the hopes of rescuing his poll numbers wait https://t.co/hGMDF3wQ07 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 5, 2022

Ugh. Yeah, this doesn’t bode very well for us, does it?

Hell, even Barack Obama’s former van driver Tommy Vietor is concerned. Not because former VP and current President Joe Biden led us down this inevitable path, no. But because the Saudi regime is trying hurt Democrats in the midterms … in order to restore Donald Trump to the presidency. Seriously, that’s what Tommy’s saying:

MBS leading the charge to CUT oil production a month from the midterms should be viewed as a deliberate political act. The Saudis want Trump to be president so they get total impunity for their human rights abuse, and staff like Kushner they can buy and sell. No more fist bumps. https://t.co/6ueox3AM5u — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 5, 2022

Welp.

Tommy needs to stop looking for new ways to embarrass himself. He’s way too good at it.

What a narrative, so the fist bump didn't work, but it was the best move at the time. Such an odd pretzel — subzerohedge21m (@subzerohedge21m) October 5, 2022

They are so powerful that they dictate American politics from the Middle East. Bravo🫡 — Erik ten Hag for life (@MymanagerErik) October 5, 2022

LMAO — MoradaBayTrader (@BayMorada) October 5, 2022

This is precisely the take you would expect from the guy whose parents got him a job driving a van for Obama https://t.co/PYPACcFl58 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 5, 2022

It’s true, though.

President Biden can completely negate this action with the stroke of a pen. But he doesn't. Why Tommy? Why? — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) October 5, 2022

Well, let’s think about that. If Biden used his pen to open up domestic drilling and production, that would help the U.S. become more energy independent, which would be really helpful right about now.

White House's Kirby: U.S. needs to be less dependent dependent on OPEC+ and foreign producers of oil. — Emma Graham (@themmagraham) October 5, 2022

But, if Biden used his pen to open up domestic drilling and production, then he’d have to concede that we can’t just seamlessly transition to “clean” energy.

Wait, I thought high gas prices were ackshually good and part of a needed transition to clean energy. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 5, 2022

It’s almost as if OPEC+ cutting off our oil supply is actually what the Biden administration has wanted all along.

This is a dumb take. Biden cut American production & has jammed premature clean alternatives down our throats … OPEC is just reacting to those horrific policy decisions. https://t.co/qPzhVcSEh8 — Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) October 5, 2022

Don’t be fooled by the fake rage. They 110% want gas to be unaffordable https://t.co/ySDwAfQSoe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 5, 2022

Hell yeah, they do. It’s not the Saudis Tommy et al. want to punish; it’s us.

The only way to punish human rights abusers is to purchase more of their commodities, dude *tosses beer pong ball* — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 5, 2022

***

Related:

Obama admin alumnus Tommy Vietor pulls up in his van to shame Trump/GOP for not taking climate change as seriously as China does

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!