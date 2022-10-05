As you may have heard, OPEC+ is reportedly going to cut oil output by, well, a lot.

So there’s that.

“HOO BOY” is right.

Ugh. Yeah, this doesn’t bode very well for us, does it?

Hell, even Barack Obama’s former van driver Tommy Vietor is concerned. Not because former VP and current President Joe Biden led us down this inevitable path, no. But because the Saudi regime is trying hurt Democrats in the midterms … in order to restore Donald Trump to the presidency. Seriously, that’s what Tommy’s saying:

Trending

Welp.

Tommy needs to stop looking for new ways to embarrass himself. He’s way too good at it.

It’s true, though.

Well, let’s think about that. If Biden used his pen to open up domestic drilling and production, that would help the U.S. become more energy independent, which would be really helpful right about now.

But, if Biden used his pen to open up domestic drilling and production, then he’d have to concede that we can’t just seamlessly transition to “clean” energy.

It’s almost as if OPEC+ cutting off our oil supply is actually what the Biden administration has wanted all along.

Hell yeah, they do. It’s not the Saudis Tommy et al. want to punish; it’s us.

***

Related:

Obama admin alumnus Tommy Vietor pulls up in his van to shame Trump/GOP for not taking climate change as seriously as China does

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conspiracy TheoryDonald TrumpJared KushnerJoe Bidenmidtermsoil productionSaudi ArabiaTommy Vietor