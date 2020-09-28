On Saturday, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea had the nerve to suggest that the Chinese government is less than trustworthy:

Wheels up en route to Asia. Chinese Communist Party should not hide behind COVID as an excuse to not negotiate in person. #Irony We’re ready to meet. Why isn’t China? #GreatWallofSecrecy pic.twitter.com/xdEAuDCh8P

Here’s Obama administration alumnus Ben Rhodes’ take on that:

This makes America look so stupid and unserious to the entire world. Another reason China is rapidly expanding its influence thanks to Trump and people like this guy. #Irony https://t.co/EEdwZh2eO1 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 27, 2020

If anyone’s an authority on making America look stupid and unserious, it’s Ben Rhodes.

Anyway, Tom Cotton’s senior defense/natsec adviser John Noonan took issue with Rhodes’ take:

China, per STRATCOM Commander testimony, has a rapid nuclear buildup in progress. Allowing this to progress unanswered, even through basic diplomacy, looks unserious and complacent to the rest of the world https://t.co/vGCtne0OWv — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 28, 2020

And that’s when Tommy Vietor saw a golden opportunity to chime in — and you can bet he seized it:

How about allowing global climate change to progress unanswered? Do you consider that unserious? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 28, 2020

Tommy should’ve stopped there. He should’ve stopped before that, to be honest, but the second-best thing would’ve been for him to stop there.

He didn’t:

would certainly say that of any agreement that binds the US but not too polluters like China — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 28, 2020

China recently announced that they will be carbon neutral by 2060. Time to update these talking points and perhaps consider putting the fate of the planet ahead of GOP orthodoxy. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 28, 2020

Dude.

A hilarious move by Tommy to tout Chinese Communist Party propaganda knowing that it'll be forty years before he can be disproven. https://t.co/q1qX2ndFD9 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2020

What’s unserious is believing that Xi will really do this. https://t.co/Z3zL1fiG62 https://t.co/piwWAOld4D — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) September 28, 2020

Chairman Xi thanks you for your service. https://t.co/o43ODZpHcq — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 28, 2020

What a chump.

This is like a Del Griffith moment. "And if they told you wolverines make good house pets, would you believe them?" https://t.co/LUwxBq26id — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 28, 2020

Did they pinky promise and everything? https://t.co/UxlFS44EyR — Melanie Marlowe (@profmarlowe) September 28, 2020

Yeah, the country currently running concentration camps will definitely follow through on their distant promise to go completely carbon neutral https://t.co/xLqfr126Bt — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) September 28, 2020

😂😂😂😂 A good reminder that Obama’s whole foreign policy team is a joke. China also promises to stop putting people in concentration camps by 2045. https://t.co/inJmgi7E0R — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2020

Pro tip: Don’t take dudes like Tommy Vietor seriously. Because they are not serious people.

It just amazes me watching these ppl praise the CCP as if they're making a moral point — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 28, 2020

They’re just looking for some lovin’. Gotta get it where they can.

no more vans for you https://t.co/kqDxAofoLb — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 28, 2020

Better take his phone away, too. Just to be safe.

