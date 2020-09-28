On Saturday, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea had the nerve to suggest that the Chinese government is less than trustworthy:
Wheels up en route to Asia. Chinese Communist Party should not hide behind COVID as an excuse to not negotiate in person. #Irony
We’re ready to meet. Why isn’t China? #GreatWallofSecrecy pic.twitter.com/xdEAuDCh8P
— Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea (@USArmsControl) September 26, 2020
