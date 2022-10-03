The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has done some fantastic investigative reporting about systematic coverups of the sexual abuse of children. And today, he’s out with a new disturbing scoop:

The transgender group behind last week's Virginia student walkout says it will "rehome" gay students that don't like their parents, placing them with new "queer friendly" guardians. It even cautions them that their new parents will "likely be white."https://t.co/BnVF4WXEm0 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 3, 2022

More from Rosiak:

The Pride Liberation Project, which also says it can give money to students who run away and hide from their parents, garnered glowing headlines September 27 when it organized 12,000 high schoolers to walk out of class to protest a draft policy saying that schools should not hide a student’s gender transition from his parents. Though billed as being an organic group of high schoolers, taking the lead in the materials was Aaryan Rawal, a college student who worked for a Virginia Democrat state lawmaker. But materials from the group’s internal message board show that its plans go much further than a walkout. A “#resources-for-outed-students” channel, created by Rawal, said the group would help children run away from their parents and arrange for them to be placed with new “Queer friendly” guardians. … It also promised to falsify documentation to hide a minor’s activities from their parents. A section titled “Covers/Alibi” said “If you attend an event or protest, we can work with you to craft a valid, non-Queer reason for you to have been there. Sometimes this may be a bit challenging, but we can use official sounding non-Queer related email addresses, email addresses from prestigious universities, and other resources.”

There are too many red flags here to even try to count.

It will also pay money to gay kids using secret bank accounts, the internal materials say. They advertise that some gay runaways have profited thousands through Dem platform ActBlue. Separately, it offers to create fake documents to hide a lod's whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/vjHFTPd9bB — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 3, 2022

"It is irresponsible and reckless to the extreme to be doing this with other people’s kids,” one watchdog said. “The way this operation works is nearly identical to sex trafficking. This could never be underwritten by any insurer." pic.twitter.com/g1YKyq5cf9 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 3, 2022

We don’t know about you guys, but we wouldn’t trust the Pride Liberation Project with our kids — or any kids.

Nothing good. That’s for damn sure.

Isn’t this kidnapping? — Brenda (@Maloo_Bee) October 3, 2022

I believe the term for this is “kidnapping” https://t.co/d8ASU2a5UL — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 3, 2022

At best. At worst:

This is back-door sex trafficking. — Majestic Melanin (@C18H10N2O4360) October 3, 2022

Good Lord.

It's (D)ifferent — James madison (@Jamesma19644215) October 3, 2022

It’s (D)eranged.

They are literally coming for your kids. https://t.co/x35BdG6vGa — Moms For Liberty Loudoun 🇺🇸 (@Moms4LibLoudoun) October 3, 2022

