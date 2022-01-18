Public school parents who still aren’t sure if it’s worth risking being labeled terrorists in order to fight for their kids … let this story convince you that it’s definitely worth it:

The ethnic studies director for Seattle Public Schools created a fake identity as an oppressed Latinx, married a convicted child molester, and pressured her child to become transgender. She helped design identity-based curricula for 54,000 kids.https://t.co/5kuz9k4DLX pic.twitter.com/WktCgphlJG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 18, 2022

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has a new book about the rot in America’s public school system:

I can finally reveal that I’ve spent the last two years writing an investigative and narrative book about the problems ailing our K-12 schools. It's the best thing I’ve ever done. If you thought my Loudoun rape story was important, picture 18 of those. https://t.co/Av4wUh2LBB — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

Rosiak’s book features the story of Tracy Castro-Gill, erstwhile director of ethnic studies for Seattle Public Schools.

You can read an excerpt here: the story of Seattle. Everything that is happening in your school district now is just Seattle on a several-year delay. It's where your local indoctrinators got their ideas. So how did it work out in Seattle? Very badly.https://t.co/zlAhVJyxvU — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

“Very badly” is an understatement.

The fact that education ‘equity’ means copying Seattle means we have 20 years of data showing it does not work. Seattle's racial achievement gaps keep getting worse. In fact, a study found that progressive cities are worse at closing the achievement gap than conservative ones. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

But put politics and even academics aside. Parents’ only ultimate desire is for our kids to be happy. What this story shows is that the weird racial stuff is pushed by adults who are emotionally broken, who blame phantom oppression for their unhappiness, then make kids unhappy. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

The excerpt follows Tracy Castro-Gill, Seattle’s head of ethnic studies who famously said that math is racist. Minorities exchanged Algebra 2 for a course called ‘Power and Oppression.’ Keep in mind Microsoft and Amazon are based nearby and pay huge salaries for math-related work — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

Castro-Gill told educators that when she was young, she was a homeless, gang member, drug-using Latinx. But I spoke to her family. Her dad likened her to Rachel Dolezal, saying she has little to do with Hispanic culture, and that her childhood was 'Mayberry.' — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

The weird racial fantasies, like that Seattle was a bastion of white supremacy, simply provided a pretext for the unhappiness of a housewife having a mid-life crisis. She was tired, but “I think I figured out why. I am under attack… womxn of color, are under attack,” she said — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

While family viewed her as unstable and distanced themselves, Seattle schools said she was a racial expert and entrusted 50k kids to her care. Yet, it did not solve her problems. She and three other of Seattle's racial advocates went on paid leave for mental health. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

Before overseeing an initiative that tanked achievement of minority kids, Castro-Gill married a child molester and moved her child in with him. The child had been diagnosed with severe cognitive issues, but soon decided she was 'nonbinary.' She was named Teacher of the Year. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

Specifically citing that she was dishonest and refused to work collaboratively with families, Seattle Public Schools tried to put her back in a classroom. pic.twitter.com/rDxfgMEHlL — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

But no matter how many times they lead to worse outcomes and are known to lie and bully to get their way, those wrapping themselves in the banner of 'equity' fail upwards in K-12. Facing termination for dishonesty, she became a high-paid consultant and landed a state contract. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 18, 2022

Here’s how Rosiak’s piece concludes:

Castro-Gill’s methods have cowed the educational establishment from wealthy purple hamlets to military towns and the rural Midwest. Almost every large school system — most of them suburban — has created a high-ranking “equity” czar position. Across the country, more and more Tracy Castro-Gills are creating lasting damage in the areas they are being hired to fix. As for Tracy Castro-Gill herself? After being removed from her job for misconduct, she began offering professional development training, at costs ranging up to $70,000, through her nonprofit. Within a few months, she had contracts with 12 area schools. In March 2021, the Washington State Board of Education voted unanimously to require its own members and staff to take eighteen hours of training from Castro-Gill, with the intent of making ethnic studies a required course statewide.

Tracy Castro-Gill is dangerous. She’s a legitimate danger to children and to families. How many more monsters like her is she working to create?

It seems clear that parents can’t trust the public education system to look out for their children. That means it’s up to parents to save their kids.

This is exactly why the parent movement is so important. Deeply disturbed people are currently hijacking the public education system and the only thing that can stop them is an active, confident, and uncompromising parent revolt against them. Let's get that started. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 18, 2022

We’re ready.

