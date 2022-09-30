OK. So.

At her weekly press conference today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the issues surrounding Ron DeSantis (and Greg Abbott) sending migrants to northern sanctuary cities. It’s a huge problem, according to Nancy, because by “shipping these immigrants up north,” Florida farmers don’t have enough left to pick the crops.

PELOSI: "In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers [are] saying 'why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.'" pic.twitter.com/gcLPC7ToGR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2022

Only to pick the crops, Nancy? What about to do the gardening and clean the bathrooms? Can’t believe she forgot to mention that stuff.

People who have asylum claims that won't pass muster aren't going to be in the country as long-term workers. So Pelosi is confusing the issue a bit between different classes of immigrants. https://t.co/U15cpyDqCM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 30, 2022

Apart from the fact she can't speak properly, and is nasty, it's illegal to employ illegal migrants. It's also disastrous for a country not to make a distinction between legal and illegal migration. At least we have less than six weeks left of this piece of pelosi https://t.co/I1JinS1U3M — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 30, 2022

That’s really the nicest thing you can say about Nancy Pelosi’s remarks.

“Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” indeed.

Not racist at all — Ken Pennsylvania (@WhatAboutKen4) September 30, 2022

(Ken’s being facetious, in case that isn’t readily apparent.)

Jeebus, Nance.

If a Republican said this, the NYT and WaPo would be crying racism and foaming at the mouth. https://t.co/ITNBoDb86p — Joshua Lloyd-Braiden (@Joshlloydbraid) September 30, 2022

Scratch a liberal … you know the rest.

Dems went from “We welcome all migrants up north” to “we need the migrants to stay in the south and pick the crops” Way too quickly https://t.co/3N1QATrx8y — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 30, 2022

What’s the deal with Dems needing people to pick the crops?

say what you will about the Democrats, they've been consistently concerned throughout their history about who we're gonna get to pick the crops https://t.co/KjlLVqd4zO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 30, 2022

Oof.

Who are the real racists? But I guess since she’s a democrat it’s okay for her to say something like that. https://t.co/MVSXboUS0j — Jennifer Michelle Morrow (@JenniferMMorrow) September 30, 2022

Are you listening? Because you need to be listening to this. Nancy’s trying to tell us something.

Quiet part out loud https://t.co/T7uLUq6eTP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 30, 2022

The Democratic Speaker of the House is out here openly saying the quiet part out loud. Wake up, folks. https://t.co/2tuAjBgXs9 — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) September 30, 2022

