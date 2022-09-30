OK. So.

At her weekly press conference today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the issues surrounding Ron DeSantis (and Greg Abbott) sending migrants to northern sanctuary cities. It’s a huge problem, according to Nancy, because by “shipping these immigrants up north,” Florida farmers don’t have enough left to pick the crops.

Only to pick the crops, Nancy? What about to do the gardening and clean the bathrooms? Can’t believe she forgot to mention that stuff.

That’s really the nicest thing you can say about Nancy Pelosi’s remarks.

What’s the deal with Dems needing people to pick the crops?

Are you listening? Because you need to be listening to this. Nancy’s trying to tell  us something.

