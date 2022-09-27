While we do enjoy mocking Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s ultimately difficult to not be humbled by the fact that this woman is only a heartbeat away from being the Leader of the Free World.

Seriously, guys, this is scary. And hella depressing:

Meeting with Australian PM Albanese, Kamala Harris says "it is significant that we are here together in Tokyo" and praises "the work that we will continue to do to ensure that we are guided by what we are joined in in terms of international rules and norms." pic.twitter.com/gkhln36KYb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks English and probably still couldn’t make heads or tails of what Kamala was saying.

Kamala: "We also share a common goal and bond as it relates to our dedication to… the work that we will continue to do to ensure that we are guided by what we are joined in in terms of international rules and norms."pic.twitter.com/fvOmPKE8bm — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 27, 2022

Anyone else feel like they had a stroke listening to that? Or at the very least some kind of acid trip?

Harris is in Japan to represent the U.S. at the state funeral for assassinated former PM Shinzo Abe. She’s representing the U.S. She is. Kamala Harris is.

Joe Biden is inarticulate and incoherent in his own right, of course, but at least some of that can be attributed to senility. What’s Kamala Harris’ excuse? This woman is the effing Vice President of the United States and has a chronic condition in which she is helplessly to stop her brain from pulling random words and tossing them into a salad that she dishes up on the national and international stages.

Kamala’s lone skill: saying SO much while saying nothing at all https://t.co/EwCE3DaHJD — lauren belzer. ⋒ (@lobelzzz) September 27, 2022

It's important to do what needs to be done in order to work together on the business of working together so that what gets done is what needs doing and the work that we do is what we do in an effort of getting done the work that needs doing. — ∞ΨInfiniteMindΨ∞ (@Transpersonal) September 27, 2022

And we will much about that be committed.

Maybe Kamala Harris should be committed.

