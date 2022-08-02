With Joe Biden’s health a bit more uncertain these days, thanks to apparent back-to-back cases of COVID, it’s at least comforting to know that his vice president is both physically and mentally fit to step in if he needs her.

Yep, we can definitely rest easy knowing that someone like Kamala Harris is around:

Kamala: "While we send our prayers, and our love, we also, with each day, renew our commitment to the urgency of now and the ability that we have collectively, all of us in it together, to do something about it."pic.twitter.com/2QUqc4Pz1j — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2022

Kamala Harris is a natural leader who, naturally, understands leadership. She, in her dedication to the American people, is dedicated and also American and also a person, which is one of many people. And she is hopeful that love will win out, today, tomorrow, and yesterday, which is the day before today, which is the day before tomorrow, which is two days after yesterday.

'Also, while we were sending our prayers, and our love, we also, with each day, were renewing our commitment to the urgency of now and the ability that we have collectively, all of us in it together, to do something about it, when my dog, who we love, each day, stepped on a bee.' — Deepak Skaker (@dpakshak) August 1, 2022

Amen.

@andrewhermiz tell me this doesn't sound like she's reading our predictive text conversations that we have to be honest with the family and friends who may have a great day — Anas Kesto (@AnasTheMenace) August 2, 2022

she’s always been a great person to have too many times lol but she’s still waiting for a couple weeks for a new job to get to the house lol 😂 she’s doing well and she loves you so — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚠 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚒𝚣 (@andrewhermiz) August 2, 2022

Wow. That’s almost good enough to be a Kamala Harris speech.

Vice President Predictive Text strikes again. https://t.co/ShhOqqWrqu — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 2, 2022

She definitely has a brand, doesn’t she? So she’s got that going for her, at least.

So deep. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 1, 2022

The deepest. Not shallow, which is the opposite of deep. Just like love is the opposite of hate and potato is the opposite of tomato, and be sure to drink your Ovaltine.

Yall just don't understand the value of the freshness she brings. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) August 1, 2022

Her commitment to committing is truly admirable, and we really admire it, and we are committed to admiring her with our admiration in the United States of America, where freedom rings, much like onion rings.

We are so blessed.

God bless us, everyone.

***

Related:

Kamala Harris’ latest Veep Thought makes her a lock for induction to the Great Orators Hall of Fame