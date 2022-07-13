Vice President Kamala Harris has already been a candidate for a place in the Great Orators Hall of Fame, but her latest remarks should ensure induction:

Harris: "We are expanding access to transportation. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home." pic.twitter.com/bMhJpnsLHK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

Put that one on a plaque in front of the Biden White House:

She has such a way with words. pic.twitter.com/wB0kgikbIw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2022

Nobody can whip up a word salad like the Veep!

Kamala Harris really knows how to work a crowd. pic.twitter.com/wC9dYYX92u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2022

Veep Thoughts, by Kamala Harris.

Whoever writes Kamala’s speeches, hates her. https://t.co/ZoPu1K9wj5 — Bad Kitty For Congress 😼🌹 (@pepesgrandma) July 13, 2022

It's unbelievable to me that despite everybody, left right and center, agreeing that she sounds like she's giving a report for a book she never read, nobody in her inner circle has tried to remedy this https://t.co/AEaEUsqFp1 — Normal Man Online (DUTCH FARMER STRONK) 🇳🇱 (@EvilModeEngaged) July 13, 2022

Perhaps the White House is hoping that Harris makes Biden’s bumbling look just a little bit better by comparison.

