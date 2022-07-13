Vice President Kamala Harris has already been a candidate for a place in the Great Orators Hall of Fame, but her latest remarks should ensure induction:

Put that one on a plaque in front of the Biden White House:

Nobody can whip up a word salad like the Veep!

Veep Thoughts, by Kamala Harris.

Perhaps the White House is hoping that Harris makes Biden’s bumbling look just a little bit better by comparison.

***

