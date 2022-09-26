It’s a pretty safe bet that if you use a word like “Latinx” in conversation with the average person, that person will look at you with some combination of disgust, irritation, and pity. As well they should, because “Latinx” is a term made up by woke white people so they can feel better about themselves and their wokeness. It’s probably pretty safe to say that like 99% of the people to whom “Latinx” is supposed to apply hate the term and think it’s incredibly stupid.

Well, apparently Salon has picked up on their aversion to “Latinx,” because they’re informing readers of more “inclusive” and respectful terms to use.

Melissa K. Ochoa, whose article originally appeared at The Conversation, writes:

When I first heard Latinx in 2017, I thought it was progressive and inclusive, but I quickly realized how problematic it was. Five years later, Latinx is not commonly used in Spanish-speaking countries, nor is it used by the majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the U.S.

In fact, there’s a gender-inclusive term that’s already being used by Spanish-speaking activists that works as a far more natural replacement.

And the newer, better, more inclusive word is … drumroll please …

It’s “Latine” — pronounced “lah-teen-eh” — and it’s far more adaptable to the Spanish language. It can be implemented as articles — “les” instead of “los” or “las,” the words for “the.” When it comes to pronouns, “elle” can become a singular form of “they” and used in place of the masculine “él” or feminine “ella,” which translate to “he” and “she.” It can also be readily applied to most nationalities, such as “Mexicane” or “Argentine.”

I believe Latine accomplishes what Latinx originally meant to and more. Similarly, it eliminates the gender binary in its singular and plural form. However, Latine is not confined to an elite, English-speaking population within the U.S. It is inclusive.

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, most Latino/Hispanic people hate “Latinx,” but they’ll love “Latine”?

Wokesters are trying to “help” minorities, but they literally cannot even help themselves.

It’s actually hilarious.

Right? Why not let Latinos decide for themselves what they want to be called (isn’t that what preferred pronouns are all about, too)? Most of them seem pretty happy with Latino/Latina. Who are a handful of self-righteous white people to tell other ethnic groups how to self-identify?

¡Ay, caramba!

