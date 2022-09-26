It’s a pretty safe bet that if you use a word like “Latinx” in conversation with the average person, that person will look at you with some combination of disgust, irritation, and pity. As well they should, because “Latinx” is a term made up by woke white people so they can feel better about themselves and their wokeness. It’s probably pretty safe to say that like 99% of the people to whom “Latinx” is supposed to apply hate the term and think it’s incredibly stupid.

Well, apparently Salon has picked up on their aversion to “Latinx,” because they’re informing readers of more “inclusive” and respectful terms to use.

Stop using "Latinx" if you really want to be inclusive https://t.co/hY8TnSxvEi — Salon (@Salon) September 26, 2022

Melissa K. Ochoa, whose article originally appeared at The Conversation, writes:

When I first heard Latinx in 2017, I thought it was progressive and inclusive, but I quickly realized how problematic it was. Five years later, Latinx is not commonly used in Spanish-speaking countries, nor is it used by the majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the U.S.

In fact, there’s a gender-inclusive term that’s already being used by Spanish-speaking activists that works as a far more natural replacement.

Nobody: Not a single Hispanic: Literally not one Hispanic anywhere: Woke white people: Good news we’ve come up with a new name for Hispanics to call themselves! — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 26, 2022

And the newer, better, more inclusive word is … drumroll please …

It’s “Latine” — pronounced “lah-teen-eh” — and it’s far more adaptable to the Spanish language. It can be implemented as articles — “les” instead of “los” or “las,” the words for “the.” When it comes to pronouns, “elle” can become a singular form of “they” and used in place of the masculine “él” or feminine “ella,” which translate to “he” and “she.” It can also be readily applied to most nationalities, such as “Mexicane” or “Argentine.” … I believe Latine accomplishes what Latinx originally meant to and more. Similarly, it eliminates the gender binary in its singular and plural form. However, Latine is not confined to an elite, English-speaking population within the U.S. It is inclusive.

"'Latine' as an alternative" — LOL come on. https://t.co/sWeDuAhaFA — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 26, 2022

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, most Latino/Hispanic people hate “Latinx,” but they’ll love “Latine”?

Can you decide what do you really think?https://t.co/21g6pNQLZj — Catherine Kunakovskaya (@qnakoffskaya) September 26, 2022

You clowns You absolute fucking clowns https://t.co/5RoVQK8Cz7 pic.twitter.com/D6OOdBmzo0 — Boring Insecure Honkitude (@posting_ls) September 26, 2022

Wokesters are trying to “help” minorities, but they literally cannot even help themselves.

It’s actually hilarious.

“Our attempt to force our ideology on an established culture and language backfired so we’ve come up with a new and no less offensive way to do it” https://t.co/J4qG0SC3Gj — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) September 26, 2022

How about y’all just leave these ppl’s language alone you cultural imperialist commies? Lol https://t.co/sy17jFPWct — Bahama Don 🇧🇸 (@N8TheCre8tive) September 26, 2022

Right? Why not let Latinos decide for themselves what they want to be called (isn’t that what preferred pronouns are all about, too)? Most of them seem pretty happy with Latino/Latina. Who are a handful of self-righteous white people to tell other ethnic groups how to self-identify?

The attempts to impose undesired labels on Hispanics will continue until morale improves https://t.co/Dy96TYvuiD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 26, 2022

¡Ay, caramba!

