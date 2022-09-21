Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ national profile continues to grow, with the most recent growth spurt being due to his willingness to play hardball and force proponents of sanctuary cities to put their money where their mouths are on illegal immigration.

Well, when DeSantis started doing this, he wasn’t counting on MSNBC host, super sleuth, and all-around genius Mehdi Hasan getting involved. But Mehdi Hasan got involved. Oh, you’d better believe he got involved. He dug up a bombshell that should not only stop DeSantis’ re-election campaign in its tracks, but should put an end to DeSantis’ suspected political ambitions.

Brace yourselves, folks:

Luigia Colucci was an Italian immigrant who came here in 1917, unable to read or write and thanks to what some on the right might call 'chain migration.' She also happens to be the great-great-grandmother of Ron DeSantis – my commentary on his hypocrisy:pic.twitter.com/Osg2wTATpr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 21, 2022

Wow. Consider yourself busted, Ron DeSantis!

Thanks to geneologist @megansmolenyak for supplying me with the receipts:https://t.co/LxtUzeTrQW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 21, 2022

“Receipts.”

Ooo … extra-double-super busted, Ron! Nice one, Mehdi. You really got him, and you definitely don’t come off looking like a self-righteously indignant bonehead who’s feverishly grasping at straws, albeit a self-righteously indignant bonehead who’s feverishly grasping at straws and convincing other self-righteously indignant boneheads who are feverishly grasping at straws that they should take you seriously.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Ronny! https://t.co/jCwyTcxqiT — Debbie Lynn ☮🌈☯️🏳️‍🌈 (@TrooGurl) September 21, 2022

Hypocrisy isn’t a bug for these folks. It’s a feature. https://t.co/zt5vuVfePa — Subodh Chandra (@SubodhChandra) September 21, 2022

DeSantis is pure evil. No question https://t.co/Cinp4vN6cM — Peter Baxter (@Super_Grimpy) September 21, 2022

If on,y he were just a hypocrite and not a lying criminal fascist! https://t.co/uZbVPVRnHk — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 21, 2022

An amazing 3 and a half minutes… https://t.co/hJ1j1oP0cB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 21, 2022

Down, Rex. Heel. This isn’t the slam-dunk you and Mehdi think it is.

Was she here illegally? And what was he supposed to do about it either way? https://t.co/5XZu1igpjQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 21, 2022

Mehdi never got to that. Weird!

Oh, my God. DeSantis had a great-great-grandmother? Why didn't anyone know about this? He should drop out of the race immediately. What a disgrace. https://t.co/18ZRhyrx0l — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 21, 2022

What a revelation. I always assumed that he was descended from the DeSantis family that came over on the Mayflower. https://t.co/EA4SaVw4Xi — J. Respectful Clark (@JReubenCIark) September 21, 2022

"Your ancestor who died before you were born came to America legally, so you shouldn't try to stop people from coming to America illegally." You really got him this time, Mehdi. https://t.co/5XZu1ifRui — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 21, 2022

If this is the best oppo Mehdi at all have on Ron DeSantis, DeSantis should be juuuuust fine.

Imagine spending all this time researching DeSantis' origin story and thinking this makes people like him lesshttps://t.co/H2gs3R4E1m — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 21, 2022

If "Ron DeSantis' great-great grandmother immigrated to the US legally over 100 years ago" is the best gotchya they have on him… yikes https://t.co/vOHqL4BzBE — Same Planet Different World (@drbroccolini) September 21, 2022

Of course, it’s a safe bet that they’re they’re going to keep trying to take him down. Because, you know, he’s Ron DeSantis.

So she was here legally. But you don't like him. https://t.co/MztD6IsMAA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 21, 2022

That’s effectively what this all boils down to: MSNBC doesn’t like Ron DeSantis. But is there anyone out there who genuinely likes Mehdi Hasan?

A hit piece about his great-great-grandmother. The desperation is so pungent. https://t.co/NUWC05bVMt — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 21, 2022

Legally. So we are really going to do this? Campaigns will now have to hire genealogists to trace family trees? How far back should we go? Absurd . https://t.co/lbEUgrO68M — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 21, 2022

you either a) don't understand what the word hypocrisy means, or b) don't understand the immigration issue, or c) are a disingenuous hack perhaps all three 🤷 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 https://t.co/sqmzxFz6Pv — — 🅁🄾🄼🄴 🄶🅄🅈 —🗿🚬 (@realRomeGuy) September 21, 2022

Definitely all three.

***

