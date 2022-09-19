In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s “60 Minutes” interview was pretty much a train wreck for the president (despite Scott Pelley’s best efforts, no doubt). It was just chock-full of carelessness and projection and delusion and insanity … the whole package.

And then there was this:

“I’ve had six Republican senators…come up to me in the last two years and say, ‘Joe, I agree with you, but if I vote this way…they’re going to primary me,’” President Biden tells Scott Pelley regarding the current political landscape. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/ZyBFs05Z7Y — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

Transcript:

Biden: “It’s changed, which (sic) we do today, think about it. It’s all personal attacks. It’s about motive. It’s not about ‘I disagree with you on the subject matter.’ And secondly, I think that, um, I think it’s fair to say we’ve not had a president like the last president, who has made all of it so personal. I’ve had six Republican senators — I promised I’d never say their names, and I won’t — come up to me in the last two years and say, ‘Joe, I agree with you, but if I, if I vote this way, it’s gonna, they’re gonna primary, I’m gonna lose an election.’ It didn’t used to be that way, but it’s comin’ back a little bit, it’s comin’ back.” Pelley: “Do you see it? It seems to me, Mr. President, that when you were, first came to the Senate, the other guy had a bad idea. And now, the other guy is a bad guy.” Biden: “Yeah.” Pelley: “And I don’t know how you get back from that.” Biden: “Well, I tell you what. Think about this. I was able to get a, we were able to get a bipartisan $1.2 trillion package done for dealing with the whole question of rebuilding the country, the roads and highways. The fact of the matter is we’ve gotten a lot of things done bipartisanly, when everybody said we’re not gonna do anything. ‘Don’t let Biden have any successes,’ et cetera. So, it’s still a way to go, but I think we’re making some progress.”

Where to even begin with this? How about this “bipartisan” business? Joe Biden’s biggest so-called “accomplishments” so far did not have bipartisan support. Support was in fact pretty sharply divided along party lines. And how about the idea that Joe “Look, Fat Extreme-Ultra-MAGA” Biden longs for a time when politics didn’t get personal or nasty? Pants on fire, Joe.

“It’s all personal attacks” says the guy that equated Republicans with Jefferson Davis and Bull Connor. — Nick McCormick (@lifelongcynick) September 19, 2022

"Things have changed and it's all personal attacks" says the guy who told a crowd of African Americans that Mitt Romney would re-enslave them. https://t.co/tjQh3qOi0d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2022

We’re also gonna go ahead and call B.S. on Biden’s claim that six unnamed Republican Senators have privately come up to him to express their support for his policies. For eff’s sake, Joe.

Heh. But seriously.

[jennifer lawrence okay dot gif] https://t.co/ubWEXnnTTw — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) September 19, 2022

doubtful this happened. https://t.co/0CSVKV8rUn — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 19, 2022

Scott Pelley had ample opportunity to call Joe Biden out as a pathological liar and didn’t. So it looks like it’s up to us to do it.

And let’s just say for the sake of argument (guess we’re feeling generous today) that Biden is telling the truth about the GOP senators who confessed to him. If anything, that just strengthens the case that Biden’s policies are pissing voters off:

Maybe because that’s not what your constituents want?? https://t.co/M1KNgOu6a6 — Real Texan Politics 🇺🇸 (@RealTXPolitics) September 19, 2022

Breaking: Senators want to get re-elected. It's also nice of Biden to admit that his agenda isn't popular in many states. "These senators would support my agenda but the rubes in their states would vote them out of the Senate." https://t.co/fjMAaXwB7H — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 19, 2022

If those Republicans aren't voting how their constituents want them to, they should be primaried. https://t.co/tndnWNSmV1 — MyJennarocity (@MJennarocity) September 19, 2022

