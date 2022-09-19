Last night, “60 Minutes” aired their much-anticipated interview with President Joe Biden — Biden’s first sit-down interview since early this year. And in case you missed it, Biden officially proclaimed that the COVID pandemic is over.

The pro-perpetual-masking contingent is outraged, of course. But they’re not the only ones who should be fuming right now. Because, as National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke points, Biden has just admitted that his sweeping student loan cancellation has absolutely no legal leg to stand on:

Trending

More from Cooke:

Why does Biden’s statement matter so much? I’ll tell you: It matters because the memo that the Biden administration released to justify his order rested entirely upon there being an ongoing emergency, and because, as Biden has just confirmed, there is no ongoing emergency.

Or, to put it more simply: Three months before Biden’s move on student loans, the CDC concluded that the pandemic was no longer enough of an emergency to justify extraordinary measures at the border.

That, a quarter of a year later, the same administration asked us all to believe that the same pandemic was bad enough to justify giving hundreds of billions of dollars to college students was always utterly preposterous. Tonight, on 60 Minutes, President Biden confirmed as much in public. The courts — and the voters — must take note.

Well, we notice.

Every single taxpayer in America should be on the phone with their representatives, calling for impeachment.

Joe Biden has brazenly violated the U.S. Constitution, without question.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charles C.W. CookeCOVIDCOVID19illegalimpeachableJoe BidenPandemicstudent debtstudent debt cancellationstudent debt forgivenessStudent Loan Cancellationstudent loan forgivenessstudent loansTitle 42unconstitutional