Last night, “60 Minutes” aired their much-anticipated interview with President Joe Biden — Biden’s first sit-down interview since early this year. And in case you missed it, Biden officially proclaimed that the COVID pandemic is over.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

The pro-perpetual-masking contingent is outraged, of course. But they’re not the only ones who should be fuming right now. Because, as National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke points, Biden has just admitted that his sweeping student loan cancellation has absolutely no legal leg to stand on:

President Biden’s declaration on 60 Minutes that the pandemic is over—which his administration also argued when ending Title 42 back in May—confirms the illegality of his attempt to transfer hundreds of billions of dollars of student debt to the taxpayer. https://t.co/n08Tk4TTy9 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2022

Textually, the OLC’s interpretation of the 2003 HEROES Act was preposterous from top to bottom. But even if one were to cynically ignore all that, the lack of an emergency would render the whole thing moot. Biden just admitted on TV he’s breaking the law. https://t.co/n08Tk4UrnH — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2022

More from Cooke:

Why does Biden’s statement matter so much? I’ll tell you: It matters because the memo that the Biden administration released to justify his order rested entirely upon there being an ongoing emergency, and because, as Biden has just confirmed, there is no ongoing emergency. … Or, to put it more simply: Three months before Biden’s move on student loans, the CDC concluded that the pandemic was no longer enough of an emergency to justify extraordinary measures at the border. That, a quarter of a year later, the same administration asked us all to believe that the same pandemic was bad enough to justify giving hundreds of billions of dollars to college students was always utterly preposterous. Tonight, on 60 Minutes, President Biden confirmed as much in public. The courts — and the voters — must take note.

These are the types of contradictory details they don’t expect you to notice — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) September 19, 2022

Well, we notice.

Every single taxpayer in America should be on the phone with their representatives, calling for impeachment.

And he should be impeached over it. https://t.co/x89ztYaGXs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden has brazenly violated the U.S. Constitution, without question.

***

