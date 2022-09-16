Yesterday, conservative writer and commentator John Hayward put together a fantastic thread getting to the heart of liberals’ seething anger with Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities. As Hayward concluded, the Left is outraged because they’re finally being confronted with the reality that overwhelmed border towns have been forced to face every single day thanks to the Biden administration’s de facto open-borders policy. Lefties in sanctuary cities were fine with all of that when it was just red states like Texas dealing with daily influxes of thousands of migrants. But send 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard? Now suddenly it’s a “humanitarian crisis”!

Anyway, Hayward’s got another thread today about liberals’ fury over Abbott and DeSantis openly transporting migrants to sanctuary cities (the Biden administration prefers to do that sort of thing under the cover of darkness, you know, and out of sight, out of mind). This thread is just as good as yesterday’s, and it’s just as damning of the Left:

I love the new dumbass talking point that the people trying to prod Democrats into securing the border are inhumane. No, the open borders crowd are inhumane. Their system exposes millions of migrants to peril and abuse, and they care nothing for the suffering of U.S. citizens. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

There’s been a humanitarian crisis at the border for some time now, and Joe Biden has not only been fine with it, but he’s actively exacerbated it.

If giving a handful of people bus or plane rides to sanctuary cities finally shames our elites into doing their jobs and securing the border, the net gain to human health and safety on both sides of that border will be worthy of a Nobel Prize. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

I know you open-borders loons try very, very hard not to think about how people are actually getting across the border, and what the gangsters who run human smuggling operations do to them, but reality doesn't go away because you refuse to believe in it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

How many migrants’ bodies have been pulled from the water because they’ve been led to believe that it’s totally safe to illegally cross the border? Or what about the migrants who overheated and suffocated to death in trucks driven by coyotes? How about the migrant children who have been abandoned? That’s a humanitarian crisis.

As the caterwauling of incompetent blue-state governments proves, reduced to quivering lumps of impotent hatred by the number of migrants border states absorb every hour of every day, the human cost on this side of the border is also far higher than Open Borders pretends. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

How can anyone pretend to have any sort of moral superiority when they support a lawless "system" that lures millions of people into risking their lives, the lives of their children, and what little money they have – just for a chance to play what amounts to a game? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

Rape and indenture, outright slavery, murderous gang operatives smuggled across the border, killer drugs – none of THAT bothers you in the slightest, not one tiny little bit, but you'll melt down over a handful of people taking a plane to Martha's Vineyard? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

And before you try sputtering that of COURSE you have a problem with cartels abusing migrants or people dying in the desert, just save your spittle. No, you don't, because you never said a damn word about it before – and even now, you won't DO anything about it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

Even now, you're trying to STOP the only people who actually are trying to end that rolling humanitarian catastrophe by securing the border. You're impeding the only effort that has a snowball's chance in hell of making a difference. You're protecting the cartels' business model. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

And please, spare us your Deep Thoughts about whether moving migrants around the country is somehow "illegal" or "immoral." Joe Biden does it every day, and if you keep pushing this idiotic talking point, you'll be drowned in the sea of receipts to prove it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

The entire point of "sanctuary cities," the bluff a few brave governors are calling, is nothing less than open defiance of the rule of law. The whole point was for a few elites to spit in the face of law, subvert democracy, and nullify the will of the vast majority of the people. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

There is a vast difference between a corrupt, lawless, crime-infested, physically dangerous open borders charade, and even the most generous of rational immigration and asylum systems. Only the most scurrilous liar would attempt to conflate them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

Secure the border, shut down the cartel operations, switch off the magnets that draw millions into dangerous schemes to break our laws – and then you may begin the far more difficult and HONEST work of convincing the American people to approve high levels of immigration. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

Until then, your attempts to claim the ethical high ground are beneath contempt. You support a system that kills and abuses countless people, both foreigners and citizens. You don't give a damn about any migrant who isn't in front of a camera, embarrassing a Democrat. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 16, 2022

