On CNN yesterday, anchor John Berman and celebrated documentary filmmaker Ken Burns discussed the thematic similarities between Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis transporting migrants to sanctuary cities and â€¦ the Holocaust. It was pretty offensive, particularly since Burns has a new Holocaust documentary out and should therefore be extra familiar with the Holocaust and know better than to compare things that arenâ€™t like the Holocaust to the Holocaust.

But this is just what toolbags do, and those two toolbags were far from the only ones discussing Holocaust parallels. Take George Takei, for instance. He didnâ€™t get as explicit as Berman and Burns, but itâ€™s pretty clear what heâ€™s trying to get at here:

Thereâ€™s another evil leader, you know, who is known for shipping innocent people off without their consent for processing elsewhere. â€” George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 15, 2022

Get it? Get it???Â Because Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are just like Adolf Hitler!

Poor George. See, heâ€™s the one whoâ€™s not getting it. Fortunately some people out there are willing to clue him in:

Uh-oh, George. We donâ€™t recall you suggesting that Joe Biden is an evil leader, despite the fact that heâ€™s been shipping innocent people off without their consent for processing elsewhere for some time now. And Biden, unlike Abbott and DeSantis, has tried to cover it up, which arguably makes him even more evil. You know who else shipped innocent people off and tried to cover it up? Thatâ€™s right: Hitler. Hitler, George.

Well, Hitler and at least one other guy â€¦

We remember, George â€¦ do you?

Yesâ€¦ Democrat president Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

(But George obviously already knew that) https://t.co/baiEsOqfYW â€” Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 16, 2022

Awkward.

