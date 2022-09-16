Florida Man David Hogg naturally has some thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis (and, by extension, Gov. Greg Abbott) sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Needless to say, David is disgusted:

Good Christians don’t use immigrants as political pawns and oppress them. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 16, 2022

We’re not sure when David Hogg became an authority on Christianity, though he’s clearly fancied himself as one for some time now. Anyway, if he’d only waited just a couple of hours, he could’ve saved himself the embarrassment of looking like a fool yet again:

The good people of Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t even make it two days before shipping the immigrants off on buses to a military base.

But, hey! At least they enjoyed kneejerk glowing press from reporters who were weirdly all-too-eager to defend the honor and sanctity of one of America’s wealthiest and most exclusive enclaves! pic.twitter.com/iPTj7SBH2A — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2022

Where’s David’s tweet denouncing the good churchgoing residents of Martha’s Vineyard for reneging on their charity? We can’t seem to find it anywhere.

Can’t seem to find a tweet from him on this, either:

And wait, and wait, and wait …

***

Related:

Molly Jong-Fast points out the hypocrisy of Gov. Ron DeSantis claiming he has Christian values

George Takei nearly crushed to death by falling mic after attempting to compare Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to Hitler

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!