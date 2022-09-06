In late May of 2021, CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said that “our democracy is in so much trouble” if we do things like prioritize investigating the origins of COVID19 over investigating January 6. Only one of those things killed millions of people around the world and gave politicians an excuse to shut down our economy, but whatever.

Let me get this straight. When the threat of harm comes from outside our nation politicians clamor to investigate it. When the threat is home grown & lives within our own borders we are supposed to….. ignore it ? Our democracy is in so much trouble. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 28, 2021

Anyway, these days, Sidner’s perspective on priorities has changed somewhat notably. At least with regard to some things. Check out her recent take on media coverage of Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop:

There are serious questions that should be asked about Hunter Biden. H’s not an elected official but legitimate questions should be asked and answered about his former business dealings and how it was handled by the FBI.

This should’nt be a partisan issue.https://t.co/C37oe1v1Rg — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

Not to say there has not been some good reporting done by many outlets already. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

(There has been plenty of good reporting … by conservative outlets. Anyway.)

Sara Sidner was hit with quite a ratio for her first tweet. Not really a surprise when you think about who makes up what’s left of CNN’s dedicated viewership.

Correct, of course. The angry how-dare-you-even-broach-this replies to this tweet are simply stunning. https://t.co/mssKqNJD7P — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 6, 2022

Go read the replies to this tweet. People who watch CNN have been inside of an echo chamber for so long that they’re losing their mind at the idea anyone would question Hunter Biden. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/91smSo3Od4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 5, 2022

Here’s a taste of the pushback she got:

If Hunter did something & there’s evidence to prove it, charge him. If, after all this time there’s still nothing, for the zillionth time, you’re talking about the WRONG FIRST KIDS. pic.twitter.com/xPytrwkEKJ — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) September 5, 2022

Wait you woke up on a Sunday in September to tweet thoughts on an article from April in yahoo news? With all the other actual relevant news happening right now? Just how bad is it over there? Do you guys each have to present a portfolio of your “both sides” work? — Nandi (@NandisCouch) September 4, 2022

Unfollowed — Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) September 5, 2022

Thanks for your input. You earned my “unfollow”. — BabzLWA #VoteBlue2022 (@BabzLWA) September 4, 2022

Wow Sara! I just lost all respect for you. Be better. — ReadingMom67 (@RMom67) September 4, 2022

She won’t. She’s part of the new CNN Trump train — CJ Artemisia Fierce Canadian💙💙💙 (@Chiffonelle29) September 4, 2022

The CNN Trump train? Oooookay.

Now you can proudly say you are on the team of such truth seekers as Steve Bannon and Don Jr. Well done. Have you looked into Hillary's email's? I understand there are people who wish to , "Lock Her Up." — You can’t order democracy like it’s instacart (@GregProops) September 4, 2022

Another one bites the dust. Imagine the lack of character it would take to be a sell out. https://t.co/LkLeTjQJu1 — Donna spahr (@DonnaspahrDonna) September 5, 2022

Ouch.

Hardly the most pressing issue right now — Cassie (@CassieFambro) September 4, 2022

I totally agree. It’s one story of many. BUT it’s still worth looking at — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

Argh. No need to equivocate, Sara. It’s an important story that’s definitely worth looking at, especially because, you know, the contents on Hunter Biden’s laptop also implicate Joe Biden in some super shady business, and Joe Biden is, you know, the current President of the United States.

Wow look at Sara – had a short lived show on CNN+ & liked it, liked having her name on it, liked having a staff. Wants Licht/Malone to know she’s in the on deck circle to replace anyone not willing to tow the new line. — Joe W (@JoeyKeyport) September 4, 2022

LAWD. How do you know what I liked?!. I had my professional life blown up cried with close colleagues and friends who lost their jobs . I LOVE reporting more than having my name on any show. So please do not make assumptions sir. If you don’t trust my reporting don’t watch me. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

Brian Stelter and John Harwood were two pretty big names in the world of CNN Real Journalism™, and they got the boot from Chris Licht. That’s definitely a big deal, and it’s entirely possible that Sara Sidner is scared of losing her job, too. But wouldn’t it be something if the threat of getting canned actually helped snap CNN journalists back to some semblance of reality?

If Chris Licht can pull off the un-partisaning of CNN, he deserves some type of award. https://t.co/mrIwJ3LMFP — Sister Toldjah 🌻 (@sistertoldjah) September 6, 2022

No kidding.

