In late May of 2021, CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said that “our democracy is in so much trouble” if we do things like prioritize investigating the origins of COVID19 over investigating January 6. Only one of those things killed millions of people around the world and gave politicians an excuse to shut down our economy, but whatever.

Anyway, these days, Sidner’s perspective on priorities has changed somewhat notably. At least with regard to some things. Check out her recent take on media coverage of Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop:

(There has been plenty of good reporting … by conservative outlets. Anyway.)

Sara Sidner was hit with quite a ratio for her first tweet. Not really a surprise when you think about who makes up what’s left of CNN’s dedicated viewership.

Here’s a taste of the pushback she got:

The CNN Trump train? Oooookay.

Ouch.

Argh. No need to equivocate, Sara. It’s an important story that’s definitely worth looking at, especially because, you know, the contents on Hunter Biden’s laptop also implicate Joe Biden in some super shady business, and Joe Biden is, you know, the current President of the United States.

Brian Stelter and John Harwood were two pretty big names in the world of CNN Real Journalism™, and they got the boot from Chris Licht. That’s definitely a big deal, and it’s entirely possible that Sara Sidner is scared of losing her job, too. But wouldn’t it be something if the threat of getting canned actually helped snap CNN journalists back to some semblance of reality?

No kidding.

CNN’s Brian Stelter has done ‘the most aggressive 180 imaginable’ about Hunter Biden

