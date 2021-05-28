Have you guys noticed anything about the way media coverage of the COVID19 pandemic has, um, evolved?
Stephen L. Miller has … see if you can spot it:
Suddenly 600,000 dead Americans don't matter anymore. Weird, what changed? https://t.co/d8IB8ZkaSj
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021
Deleted. Still counts. pic.twitter.com/eBYQm8avTb
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021
Now that Donald Trump is out of office and Joe Biden is president, suddenly we’re too focused on the COVID19 pandemic?
Need to start a running tab of journalists not at all interested in how and why this is pandemic happened.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021
Looks like you can add CNN’s Sara Sidner to your list, Stephen:
Let me get this straight. When the threat of harm comes from outside our nation politicians clamor to investigate it. When the threat is home grown & lives within our own borders we are supposed to….. ignore it ?
Our democracy is in so much trouble.
— Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 28, 2021
Our democracy is in so much trouble if we have to investigate two things at the same time!
OUR DEMOCRACY® https://t.co/dK9KtobrHT
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 28, 2021
We’re definitely in trouble if the media decide that the origins of a global pandemic no longer matter.
***
Related:
Dr. Zeke Emanuel explains that ‘the real issue is not how did [the COVID19 pandemic] happen’ and people have questions