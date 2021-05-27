Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as COVID19 adviser to then-President-elect Joe Biden, has some thoughts when it comes to investigating the origins of the COVID19 pandemic:

Biden Covid adviser @ZekeEmanuel dismisses the importance of investigating China's role in unleashing the virus: "The real issue is not how did this happen, the real issue is how do we protect ourselves from the next pandemic" pic.twitter.com/26w4kVPv9U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 27, 2021

Wow! Biden sure can pick ’em, huh?

Our thoughts exactly.

The real issue is not why a mass murderer escaped a prison, the real issue is how we can learn Krav Maga to try to fend off the murderer when he shows up at our door. — rise of lemuria (@lemurfemur) May 27, 2021

You know, for an alleged science-following medical professional, Zeke Emanuel’s approach to pandemic prevention is decidedly anti-science.

It seems to me that understanding how this one happened would be useful in trying to prevent it from happening again. — Jeff Blakley (@JeffBlakley2) May 27, 2021

If we don't know how it happened, how do we protect ourselves? https://t.co/dJPDIwHSKl — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 27, 2021

Isn’t part of knowing how to deal with next pandemic understanding how this one happened? The water carrying for China over the last 14 months has been mind boggling. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) May 27, 2021

This is particularly interesting since the question of "how did this happen" is (gets out megaphone) 📢📢📢DIRECTLY RELATED📢📢📢 (resumes composure) to how we protect ourselves from the next pandemic https://t.co/lyFgYgiarr — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 27, 2021

Pretty sure understanding *how* it happened is relevant to protecting ourselves next time, you absolute partisan hack. https://t.co/PNlU8wr3bz — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 27, 2021

Given Zeke Emanuel’s previous comments about elderly members of the population, it’s not really surprising that he’d be so meh about investigating the origins of a disease that is particularly dangerous to elderly members of the population.

The man’s a ghoul — and an intellectually dishonest one, at that.

Funny how root causes don't matter in some areas when they're paramount in others.

"Dude..that was one year ago.." https://t.co/OZVgVWwd9i — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) May 27, 2021

Ahem:

cool, you know, now that i think about it, we don’t need to know how Jan. 6 happened, just how we can protect ourselves from it happening again. see how stupid that is? https://t.co/u7UpT7u79t — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 27, 2021

