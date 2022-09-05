The Biden administration has professed sympathy for the millions of Americans who have been struggling to afford to gas up their cars, but let’s face it: they’re loving it. Hell, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has straight-up cackled at the prospect of forcing people to buy electric cars they can’t afford, and all in the name of “green energy.”

Well, if you’re skeptical like us, you may have been unable to shake the sneaking suspicion that, at least as it stands right now, “green energy” isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and maybe we can’t all just seamlessly transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles without any disruption to our lives. Maybe some climate activists are getting a little too far ahead of themselves.

There are at least a few people today who recently visited West Virginia and might be second-guessing this whole let’s-just-all-go-electric-right-now thing:

"So here are 5 coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up." https://t.co/qDCRxN62Wf — WTRF 7News (@WTRF7News) September 4, 2022

Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The car broke down right in front of the Mettiki Coal access road on US 48, which is several miles from Davis. “Someone called one of our foreman and told him a car was broke down in the middle of our haul road,” said Smith’s post. Because the vehicle was plastic underneath, there was no way to tow it, so a group of miners decided to push it. “So here are 5 coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up.” You could even see mounds of coal in the background while the vehicle was charging. Smith said he was glad that the group of miners from his company was able to help out because they likely wouldn’t have been able to get a tow truck in a place that remote.

best metaphor for the “green energy transition” i’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/K5UYZIb760 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 4, 2022

Well, this is my new favorite thing… https://t.co/Qe264FhBru — K. Louise (@two_bysea) September 4, 2022

