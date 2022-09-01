President Joe Biden is gearing up to preach to the country about the importance of unity. And by “unity,” he means, of course, “uniting Democrats against Republicans, who are basically domestic terrorists.”

And for David Axelrod, this speech couldn’t be coming at a better time:

As the @POTUS prepares to address the nation to discuss threats to our democracy, upwards of 70 percent of Republicans say they don't believe Biden is the legitimately elected president.

That, alone, is a threat to democracy. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 1, 2022

Republicans questioning the results of the 2020 election are a threat to democracy? What about Democrats who questioned — and still question to this day — the results of the 2016 election? Are they a threat to democracy, too?

Just like Democrats in 2016. 67 percent. Why wasn't that a threat to democracy? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 1, 2022

Allow Mr. Axelrod to explain the difference:

Yes, the opposite has been true at times, with Dems doubting the results. But the doubts here have been sowed and amplified, unsupported by facts, by a president who, for the first time in history plotted to undermine a demonstrably free and fair election. That's different. https://t.co/0RAvzK2V0y — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 1, 2022

“That’s different.” Look, it just is, OK?

“Our doubts are fine but your doubts are a threat to our democracy” https://t.co/7SHjFdA5BD — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) September 1, 2022

"It's different when we do it" https://t.co/plb0z40nFI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2022

Sure, we've done it. But when we do it, it's fine, because you see, we're doing it. https://t.co/luch2epK3u — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2022

Absolutely shameless. "When we do it, it's because it's different" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2022

It’s (D)ifferent for Democrats. So shut up.

"When we (D)o it, it's (D)ifferent" — Mostly Plorable (@mbeauchamp3) September 1, 2022

They really expect us to just be satisfied with that. They really think we’re that stupid.

No, it's the next step of the foundation built by supporters of Al Gore, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/25aXZLr0vB — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 1, 2022

Bennie Thompson voted to overturn the 2004 election. He chairs the January 6 Committee. https://t.co/hNPmzB0Nrq — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 1, 2022

10 minutes of Democrats denying election results.

"It's okey when we do it" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Z93ltsy5Gz https://t.co/r6TpVKoNW7 — 🍊🦅☢️ TURBO ULTRA NUCLEAR MAGA CONSERVATOR 🏳️‍🌈 (@WhoAsked113) September 1, 2022

Both Clinton and Biden have claimed that the 2016 election was stolen — as have scores of other elected Democrats. And the entire left-wing establishment went on a four-year crusade spreading the lie that Russians had stolen the election. Why isn't that a threat to democracy? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 1, 2022

Why, David Axelrod? You’re gonna have to do a hell of a lot better than “that’s different.” We know you think it’s different, but why? Just come right out and tell us why.

We already know why, of course, but we wanna hear David Axelrod say it.

I don't think they can see their hypocrisy, in the same way fish don't know that they're in water. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2022

I’ve come to this view, too. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 1, 2022

It's either that or that they're 100% aware of it and don't care. In fact, they take perverse pleasure in doing it openly and getting away with it. I don't totally discount the later scenario. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2022

They truly believe it’s different when they do it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 1, 2022

I think that they're at the point of "the ends justify the means" in their quest for power. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2022

They reached that point a while ago. They’re just not trying nearly as hard as before to hide it from us.

