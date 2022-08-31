This afternoon, Joe Biden — or, rather, one of the lowly minions charged with running his Twitter account — proudly tweeted that “we got it done” with regard to COVID, jobs, businesses, and schools:

We’ve come a long way. COVID no longer controls our lives, there are a record number of Americans working, businesses are growing, and our schools are open. Even in the face of unrelenting attacks from the most powerful special interests in the country, we got it done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2022

No matter how tired he is, he’s always got time for a victory lap.

Yeah, we’ve gotta say, the things that got done were done despite Joe Biden and his friends’ efforts. It’s actually pretty gross to see him try to take credit for that stuff considering how hard he and Democrats fought against it.

Anyway, Biden’s tweet is irritating enough on its surface. But if you read into it a little bit more, it becomes straight-up obnoxious. That’s what Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, did, and he’s caught Biden in a pretty massive lie:

It doesn't sound like he thinks this is an emergency anymore. So one would have to ask why he's using the emergency declaration of COVID to waive away student loan debt? https://t.co/RQq5NkNoPh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Last week, we learned that President Biden was using a post-9/11 law to justify his bypassing Congress in order to cancel student loan debt. The law concerns debt cancellation during times of war or national emergencies, and according to the White House, the COVID pandemic constitutes a national emergency. How is it possible that COVID no longer controls our lives while simultaneously being a national emergency that requires taking some people’s hard-earned money and giving it to other people who didn’t earn it?

Lmao he claims that we are out of an emergency after he tries to pass a trillion dollar debt for “a covid emergency” 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 — KS (@LVcountrygirl) August 31, 2022

That bit is probably the most dishonest part of Biden’s entire tweet.

Biden wants to have his cake and eat it, too. Meanwhile, we’re barely left with crumbs, and he’s still not finished coming after those.

Fine by us.

Congress needs to start impeaching and removing presidents who knowingly violate the law. Biden watched the last two get away with it, so he thinks there are no consequences. At some point, there will have to be. https://t.co/q2kcci2OGn — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 31, 2022

