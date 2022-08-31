If you followed our coverage of Rebekah Jones, you no doubt saw a lot of tweets from one Max Nordau. Nordau did a lot of fantastic and vital work to fight the media’s image of Rebekah Jones as a saintly whistleblower and data genius who exposed Ron DeSantis’ COVID death wish for Floridians and to expose Jones as the unhinged, vengeful lefty that she is.

And now, it looks like Jones has decided to return the favor by doxxing Nordau:

Here’s the thing, though: the guy she’s doxxing is not Max Nordau.

This lady is doxing a random dude in Indiana. https://t.co/rzs6nsFeUR — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 31, 2022

Looks like she’s just as good a private investigator as she is a data analyst.

It's obviously not me. Does it give you any pause that Rebekah Jones is trying to destroy the life of yet another person based on a guess? You should delete this. The person whose life Jones is trying to destroy doesn't deserve to be targeted like this. — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 31, 2022

1. I’m not deleting this. It’s content. The 1st amendment at work.

2. Is your name Andrew?

3. Are you hiding behind a different name? This is concerning to me. Is your real name Max Nordau? If it is clearly I’ll be able to find you in the Florida Voter record…correct? — Nikki Barnes (@NikkiBarnesFL) August 31, 2022

Is your real name Nikki Barnes? Or is it actually Rebekah Jones? Because Rebekah Jones very easily could’ve tweeted that. Good Lord.

No you’re correct. The video called Andrew a white supremacist and Max just admitted he’s Andrew. SAD! https://t.co/r2bhE6cVeo — Nikki Barnes (@NikkiBarnesFL) August 31, 2022

I did not admit to being a person that I am not. This is the most bizarre exchange. And all because Nikki Barnes is inexplicably devoted to a serial petty criminal. Why? https://t.co/1zQPEafNEC — Man Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 31, 2022

What the hell, Nikki? What the hell, Rebekah?

It's amazing that you demand @MaxNordau provide you with proof, instead of checking out the accusations made by Rebekah Jones. SHE is the one making allegations, meaning the burden lies with her side of this issue. https://t.co/NaSoHsLok4 — Brad Slager: Semi-Fascist Practicing to Turn Pro (@MartiniShark) August 31, 2022

Max Nordau shouldn’t have to defend himself from Nikki Barnes or Rebekah Jones. Nor, for that matter, should the guy in Kokomo, Indiana, whose life is now also at risk.

The lunatics try to defame two people. The first is a Twitter user and the second is the unrelated person they are claiming that user is. https://t.co/Ef9IcG9hOQ — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 31, 2022

Rebekah Jones (the crazy sex-pest/stalker/fake 'scientist' who sold America on the lie that Ron DeSantis was hiding stacks of COVID corpses somehwere to conceal how bad Florida was doing) just defamed not one, but *two* people in a single TikTok post.https://t.co/BO0wso3eSL https://t.co/zvbsHcmrhC — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2022

Rebekah Jones definitely has a brand, and she’s committed to sticking to it.

You forgot to mention that she's also the Democratic nominee for Congress in FL-1. https://t.co/WsPPrdzlnq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 31, 2022

Also: your Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives in Florida's 1st Congressional District. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2022

The Florida Democratic Party has got some real shining stars.

And the national media are really excellent judges of character.

It blows my mind that Rebakah Jones was a major media figure, pulled in hundreds of thousands in donations, named Forbes Tech Person of the Year… And now she's running for Congress, making insane conspiracy theory videos and no national outlet seems interested any more https://t.co/pzMqgXDVcs — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 31, 2022

Just from stance of pure entertainment "Celebrated whistleblower runs for Congress but spends her time making TikTok videos inaccurately doxing anonymous Twitter users" seem like the kind of train wreck that would really pull in readers — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 31, 2022

So weird that Real Journalists™ aren’t all over this story, right?

Someone who appeared several times unquestioned on MSNBC & CNN is now making insane TikTok videos doxxing random citizens who isn't the person on Twitter. Another bang up job there guys. https://t.co/NIitP1bPjV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2022

Excellent. Judges. Of. Character.

Rebekah Jones is the Laura Loomer of Nikki Frieds https://t.co/vsuxN3fVQA — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) August 31, 2022

At the very least, I wish someone at the DNC would intervene, pull her aside, and encourage her to get the help she needs. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 31, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

