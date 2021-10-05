In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that his beloved wife Casey has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Our beloved First Lady Casey DeSantis is a fighter and a champion. We stand with the millions of Floridians who are praying for her and the First Family. pic.twitter.com/gbcsGUXpV0 — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) October 4, 2021

DeSantis foe Rebekah Jones, to her credit, expressed her well wishes for Casey DeSantis. Unfortunately, DeSantis foe Rebekah Jones couldn’t do it without making herself look like a petty jerk.

Twitter’s resident Rebekah Jones watcher Max Nordau shared Jones’ Facebook post about Mrs. DeSantis:

Fired geographer Rebekah Jones responds to Casey DeSantis's cancer diagnosis by equating it to the time that police executed a lawful search warrant on Jones' home after they caught her committing a felony. pic.twitter.com/tQNlPued8x — Max (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2021

Missed it by that much, Rebekah. You almost had it. But you had to throw down the victim card — and lie while doing so.

Honestly her first sentence is perfect. But she couldn’t stop herself and continued with 10,000 more horrible sentences. — Steven Yates (@syates1414) October 5, 2021

The first sentence isn’t really perfect, since she’s lying about having met Casey DeSantis in order to promote herself. — Max (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2021

What a piece of work.

Has the same vibe as this tweet.@PeterSchorschFL was telling people to knock it off since replies to Casey’s tweet were despicable, and Rebekah Jones tried to make it about her and her beautiful family. And the mask comment is hysterical knowing that she goes mask free inside. pic.twitter.com/S5eOjGyuk9 — Finding the silver lining (@GeoRebekahFl1) October 5, 2021

Just an absolute piece of work.

Reminder: “Furthermore, while Jones claimed FDLE agents had pointed guns at her, her husband, and her children, the video footage she posted does not support those claims.” https://t.co/83IYtvQwfF — Max (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2021

Literally Nobody: Rebekah Jones: You know, this reminds me of the most recent time that I got searched and arrested. — Max (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2021

How gross. But we’ve come to expect nothing else from Rebekah Jones.

Definitely smacks of narcissism… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) October 5, 2021

"How can I make someone else's cancer diagnosis about me? And other questions you can ask if you have no soul" — TheAmishNerd (@TheAmishNerd) October 5, 2021

Omg. She is a disgusting narcissist. https://t.co/jmSgiRQg6N — yunnan 🦇 (@yunnan_bat) October 5, 2021

Spoken like a true narcissist psychopath. https://t.co/xilZOS8Q1J — Rocky “Let’s Go Brandon” Pureblood 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) October 5, 2021

Classy — Rebeckahtx 🇺🇸 (@Rebeckahtx) October 5, 2021