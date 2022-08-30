Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still focused on his gubernatorial race against Charlie Crist this year. If you can even call it a race … Crist has all but given up already. But there’s a lot of speculation about DeSantis’ plans for after 2022, with many Republicans hoping that he’ll throw his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

And if that’s indeed where DeSantis is headed, Democrats have plenty to be nervous about. DeSantis would be a formidable contender, particularly against the oft physically and mentally checked out Joe Biden. That means there’s no time to waste when it comes to stopping DeSantis in his tracks. And New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell isn’t wasting any time.

He’s all over it, baby:

Clearly Bill Pascrell worked really, really hard on that one. It’s so convincing! At least he managed to convince some people …

Brace for secondhand embarrassment:

Bless their hearts. They want so badly to believe that Ron DeSantis is actually the caricature they’ve been picturing.

Well, if they already believe that Ron DeSantis is president, maybe they won’t even bother voting in 2024.

Great job, Bill Pascrell.

She’d probably be better off in Florida, if we’re being honest.

Yep … that sounds about right.

