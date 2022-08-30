Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still focused on his gubernatorial race against Charlie Crist this year. If you can even call it a race … Crist has all but given up already. But there’s a lot of speculation about DeSantis’ plans for after 2022, with many Republicans hoping that he’ll throw his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

And if that’s indeed where DeSantis is headed, Democrats have plenty to be nervous about. DeSantis would be a formidable contender, particularly against the oft physically and mentally checked out Joe Biden. That means there’s no time to waste when it comes to stopping DeSantis in his tracks. And New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell isn’t wasting any time.

He’s all over it, baby:

This is the future republicans are working towards pic.twitter.com/xkDGM2lEdO — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) August 29, 2022

Clearly Bill Pascrell worked really, really hard on that one. It’s so convincing! At least he managed to convince some people …

Best part of this fabricated image is all of the people replying “How do we help her?” https://t.co/kDDZ0LdUGl — max (@MaxNordau) August 30, 2022

Brace for secondhand embarrassment:

How do we help her? — Stasha 🌊🏳️‍🌈☯️ (@stashawashburn) August 29, 2022

This is both sad and reprehensible — Michael Roseman (@michaelroseman5) August 30, 2022

This is disgusting — It's-a me! a-Marianne! 🌊 (@MNoFilter) August 29, 2022

👆THAT is scary! 👆 Stopping DeSantis & stopping Trumpism are why I fight!👆 Rest if you must, but don’t quit! Keep fighting! Our future, our children’s future, and the fate of the planet literally depends on it! — Maczek’s Ghost☮️ (@Maczeks_Ghost2) August 29, 2022

Hopefully when @CharlieCrist wins his will pardon her and anyone else he’s wrongfully in prisons — Melissa #Resist 🌊🇺🇸🙏🇺🇦🙏 (@mel120481) August 30, 2022

Bless their hearts. They want so badly to believe that Ron DeSantis is actually the caricature they’ve been picturing.

The comments are gold. Just remember their vote counts the same as yours https://t.co/eIUd7m2KCl — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) August 30, 2022

Well, if they already believe that Ron DeSantis is president, maybe they won’t even bother voting in 2024.

My guy here just admitting DeSantis is gonna win in 2024 is about as big a self own as there is https://t.co/YCKQYIPCTA — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) August 30, 2022

Great job, Bill Pascrell.

The irony of course is that the woman at right is being arrested in New York City https://t.co/2r2OB4WJFX — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 30, 2022

She’d probably be better off in Florida, if we’re being honest.

New Jersey Democrat more worried about hypothetical future Republican outrages than real and current Democratic outrages — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 30, 2022

Yep … that sounds about right.

The responses and QTs are full of leftists condescendingly believing this is real and saying “told you fascism was coming” — while it’s actually a photo from present-day NYC. And really that’s a perfect encapsulation of their rhetoric vs reality under blue governance. https://t.co/2r2OB4WJFX — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 30, 2022

