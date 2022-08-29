Late last week, President Joe Biden likened what he has declared “extreme MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”

Biden says Trump and MAGA-ism is “semi-fascism” “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Via pooler @AndrewRestuccia pic.twitter.com/qJYHK5rcHL — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 25, 2022

As was noted in our previous post, it felt like he was kind of taking a page from Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s playbook and actually energize Republican voters who might not take kindly to being branded as semi-fascists. Well, it looks like on CNN this morning, Crist decided to express his gratitude to Biden in the form of defending Biden’s insane and insulting rhetoric.

Watch:

“What do you think about the president calling millions of Americans semi-fascist?” Democrat Charlie Crist: Biden was being “honest” pic.twitter.com/0DjekXu5va — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2022

Transcript of Crist’s answer:

“Listen, he’s gotta express and be honest about what he feels in his heart and in his soul, and I think that’s probably exactly what he did.”

Well, alrighty then.

Democrat Charlie Christ says he believes President Biden is actually a real bigot, not just a pretend one. https://t.co/anATCXHQbi — Sharma (@bansisharma) August 29, 2022

That should help boost Biden enormously. And don’t even get us started on what it’ll do for Crist’s own electoral prospects.

is he trying to boost turnout for rds? https://t.co/iWitlFp8KJ — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 29, 2022

I don't know what motivated Crist to run for governor but winning was not one of them. https://t.co/5XnWXqH8Jd — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) August 29, 2022

Seriously, if he wanted to lose, what in the world would he be doing differently?

But maybe he’s always planned to lose. Because if he’s not governor of Florida, he’ll be free to explore other potential political opportunities:

.@CharlieCrist isn’t running for Governor, he is running for a spot in Biden’s Admin. And the more he trashes @RonDeSantisFL & FL, the more Biden will consider him. This is a result of FL becoming so Red the Dems have written off. Charlie is tasked with cutting RD before 2024. https://t.co/zy9cW78Cvq — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) August 29, 2022

