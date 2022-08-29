Late last week, President Joe Biden likened what he has declared “extreme MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”

As was noted in our previous post, it felt like he was kind of taking a page from Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s playbook and actually energize Republican voters who might not take kindly to being branded as semi-fascists. Well, it looks like on CNN this morning, Crist decided to express his gratitude to Biden in the form of defending Biden’s insane and insulting rhetoric.

Watch:

Transcript of Crist’s answer:

“Listen, he’s gotta express and be honest about what he feels in his heart and in his soul, and I think that’s probably exactly what he did.”

Well, alrighty then.

That should help boost Biden enormously. And don’t even get us started on what it’ll do for Crist’s own electoral prospects.

Seriously, if he wanted to lose, what in the world would he be doing differently?

But maybe he’s always planned to lose. Because if he’s not governor of Florida, he’ll be free to explore other potential political opportunities:

