Mark Hamill is a famous actor and a huge lib. And you know what? There’s nothing inherently wrong with being either of those things. While, generally speaking, we don’t have tons of admiration for actors, we have been known to enjoy some of their work, regardless of their politics.

That said, if their politics cause them to say or do something dumb, we’re absolutely going to call them out for it. Ands that’s why we’re going to call Mark Hamill out for using his platform to help to amplify this supposed “Florida’s Anti-Woke banned book list”:

In a similar vein, here’s a Banned Word List:

  • Face
  • Block
  • Potato
  • Blanket
  • Gnome
  • Pocket
  • Gym

And last, but certainly not least:

  • Banned
  • Word
  • List

See? We can make up BS lists, too! It’s easy if you try, and you don’t even have to try hard.

Mark Hamill definitely didn’t try hard to do any fact-checking before he decided to start spreading the list around.

Trending

Should tell you something about Mark Hamill’s priorities, too. He’s close to 140K likes for that tweet. Which he sent out the day after AFT President Randi Weingarten had to walk back her own tweet about the fake list. Just call him Luke Cloutchaser.

But back to Twitter’s priorities. If they’re so committed to clamping down on misinformation and disinformation, why haven’t they flagged Hamill’s tweet? It’s a clear-cut case of someone spreading disinformation. Twitter should be all over this. And yet … they haven’t said a word about this.

Weingarten copped to falling for the fake list two days ago. And Twitter is just sitting back and letting Hamill rack up likes and retweets for the very same fake list.

Guess they’re on the Dark Side after all.

Guess integrity just ain’t what it used to be.

***

Related:

Mark Hamill’s photo readying for tonight’s 1/6 hearing ‘should be satire, but I don’t think it is’

Mark Hamill trolls couple who offered to adopt

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-wokebanned booksdisinformationfakeFloridalistMark Hamillmisinformationtwitter