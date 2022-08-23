Mark Hamill is a famous actor and a huge lib. And you know what? There’s nothing inherently wrong with being either of those things. While, generally speaking, we don’t have tons of admiration for actors, we have been known to enjoy some of their work, regardless of their politics.

That said, if their politics cause them to say or do something dumb, we’re absolutely going to call them out for it. Ands that’s why we’re going to call Mark Hamill out for using his platform to help to amplify this supposed “Florida’s Anti-Woke banned book list”:

This also works nicely as a Recommended Reading List. pic.twitter.com/2hYr8Jdjuy — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2022

In a similar vein, here’s a Banned Word List:

Face

Block

Potato

Blanket

Gnome

Pocket

Gym

And last, but certainly not least:

Banned

Word

List

See? We can make up BS lists, too! It’s easy if you try, and you don’t even have to try hard.

Mark Hamill definitely didn’t try hard to do any fact-checking before he decided to start spreading the list around.

This list is fake. Not that I think social media sites need to police false information. But it's interesting to see the site's priorities. https://t.co/gZNuLC4FQW — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 23, 2022

Should tell you something about Mark Hamill’s priorities, too. He’s close to 140K likes for that tweet. Which he sent out the day after AFT President Randi Weingarten had to walk back her own tweet about the fake list. Just call him Luke Cloutchaser.

But back to Twitter’s priorities. If they’re so committed to clamping down on misinformation and disinformation, why haven’t they flagged Hamill’s tweet? It’s a clear-cut case of someone spreading disinformation. Twitter should be all over this. And yet … they haven’t said a word about this.

Weingarten copped to falling for the fake list two days ago. And Twitter is just sitting back and letting Hamill rack up likes and retweets for the very same fake list.

The “revered” @MarkHamill shotgunning and spreading hate and lies across the vastness of the interwebs. What happened to the Twitter censors that were once the scourge of the Twitterverse? https://t.co/JQ09fAd304 — Philip Howard (@OG_PhilipHoward) August 23, 2022

Guess they’re on the Dark Side after all.

Another propaganda mouthpiece sharing this fake “banned books” list. And not a peep from Twitter on this while Emma Woodhouse is still permanently banned for quoting @WSJ! Mark, isn’t the whole point of Luke Skywalker that he was fighting *against* the regime, not with it? https://t.co/zf9ayqjIS7 — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) August 23, 2022

Guess integrity just ain’t what it used to be.

