The Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium has done some truly excellent and vital work in exposing racism and bias at some of America’s foremost institutions of higher learning. Here’s a look back at some of his reporting:

Today, Sibarium’s out with another infuriating but extremely important story concerning bias and universities, but this time, Google has a starring role. It’s a long one, but you’ll definitely want to read the whole thing:

Here’s what the Outreach FAQ says about nominating students from universities in the United States and Canada:

Universities in the United States and Canada may nominate up to four eligible students from Computer Science or related fields. If more than two are nominated, then in order to increase opportunities for students who are underrepresented in the field of computing, additional nominees must self-identify as a woman, Black/African American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Hispanic/Latinx, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and/or person with a disability. In other words, if a university chooses to nominate more than 2 students, then the 3rd and 4th student nomination should self-identify with the underrepresented group mentioned above.

Does that strike you as … not OK? Because it should. It’s not OK, and, as Sibarium points out, it actually appears to be highly illegal.

Insane. This is straight-up insane.

And also straight-up terrible.

It’s utterly depressing, but Morenoff’s far from unrealistic in expecting the government to allow this sort of racial discrimination to continue.

It shouldn’t be the norm, but it is. Here we are.

Last time we checked, excluding applicants based on racial criteria was wrong and also against the law.

Unless by “reviewing,” they mean “completely striking,” we’re not willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Any universities that participate in or endorse race-based discrimination should absolutely be subject to civil rights investigations and lawsuits.

Lots of companies discriminate based on race! This is all very normal and fine!

Safe bet that it won’t be the last time, either.

So, basically, Google has institution biases based on race and sex (or, rather, gender). Good to know.

