You likely didn’t get a chance to attend yesterday’s “Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed” rally in Boston yesterday, featuring very special guest, Sen. Bernie Sanders. We can only hope that you’ll find a way to pick up the pieces.

We honestly have no idea what went down at the event, nor do we really care. So we’re not going to write about the event itself, but rather about Bernie’s tweet yesterday morning promoting it.

Here it is:

I grew up in a 3-and-a-half-room, rent-controlled apartment. I'll be damned if I'm going to let a handful of billionaires control this country. I'm in Boston today to rally with @Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, and @afa_cwa President Sara Nelson. I hope you'll join us there. pic.twitter.com/RRepRZtV5s — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 21, 2022

First of all, do you notice anything interesting about the graphic work there? Because quite a few people out there have definitely noticed something interesting:

Sponsored by Dunkin Donuts https://t.co/LnmrKvBHF3 — DGM ✝️ 🇺🇲 (@David_Morgan1) August 22, 2022

We knew we’d seen that branding somewhere else before!

Seizing the means of Dunkin’ Donuts font and color scheme. https://t.co/qdaXjDdvaw — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 22, 2022

Of course he didn't get permission to use Dunkin Donuts branding. He's a socialist. Stealing is what he does. https://t.co/VuVEdsF9CJ — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 22, 2022

100% chance they stole Dunkin's branding because they know Dunkin' will not make a stink about it for fear of the union mobs. That's how communists work. https://t.co/a5ZueplpVv — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 22, 2022

They ripped off Dunkin Donuts branding for this flyer. Typical commie stealing others creative work. https://t.co/j8Cnewg3fe — Carlin AKA Jokey McJokeFace (@kingcarlin3) August 22, 2022

Bernie Sanders is just staying on brand … by ripping off a successful company’s brand.

I like that the only qualification he can list is, “I grew up in a small apartment.” https://t.co/VleC3ZLJ1o — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 22, 2022

Grew up in a small apartment … and became an elderly millionaire socialist with three houses. Not too shabs!

Grew up in a 3 1/2 room apartment, never had a real job and is now a millionaire.

See kids, living off the people instead of corporations does have its advantages. https://t.co/9LpjS6O3O9 — JCrow (@jlc225) August 22, 2022

“I grew up in a 3-and-a-half-room, rent-controlled apartment.” And now you own three houses! Gotta love capitalism! https://t.co/mIGCKmV3V3 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 22, 2022

Bernie Sanders loves being a rich old white guy. It affords him the means to parade himself all over the country pretending to be a working class hero. Socialism and communism can actually be pretty lucrative for politicians if they play their cards right.

Ya got 3 houses now. And all you needed to do is become a politician https://t.co/2v672xeNGI — Dr. Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) August 22, 2022

It pays very well to be Bernie Sanders.

Is @dunkindonuts cool with you co-opting their branding? And why have you dropped millionaires from your rhetoric? Is it because it’s inconvenient? https://t.co/Ga8baVWfD0 — dubs (@mrbigdubya) August 22, 2022

That’s exactly why he’s stopped going after millionaires. He can’t exactly tell his legions of gullible followers to eat the millionaires, because he’d have to offer himself up to them on a silver platter. Much safer for him to focus their attention on the billionaires.

Well, not all the billionaires …

Bold stance against George Soros here. Bernie, will you pledge not to campaign for anyone who accepts money from billionaire George Soros? https://t.co/mIGCKmV3V3 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 22, 2022

Bernie will make no such pledge.

Because Bernie Sanders runs on hypocrisy.

***

Related:

Bernie Sanders tries to torpedo the ‘superyacht’ ownership class & sinks himself instead

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!