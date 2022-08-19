As we told you yesterday, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins released a statement on August 17 on behalf of the Department of Justice regarding alleged threats made against Boston Children’s Hospital following revelations about their gender-affirming “health” care for transgender kids as young as toddler-age.

It’s interesting that you should present the statement in the context of all the attacks on pro-life and crisis pregnancy centers. Because it just so happens that on the night of August 17 or in the early morning of August 18, pro-abort vandals struck again, this time at Bethlehem House Inc. Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Did you catch in the DOJ statement above where Rachel Rollins is the U.S. Attorney? The District of Massachusetts. Interesting.

And did you catch a DOJ statement from Rollins regarding the attack on Bethlehem House? We’ve got a statement for you: there isn’t one. At least not as of the time this post was published.

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Is Rollins not aware of the threatening messages scrawled in graffiti outside Bethlehem House? Or is she and she just doesn’t care? In either case, she has no business being a U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts or any other state.

What’s to understand? It’s partisan behavior. That’s all there is to it.

We’re not. We wish we could say we were, but … we’re not.

