As we told you yesterday, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins released a statement on August 17 on behalf of the Department of Justice regarding alleged threats made against Boston Children’s Hospital following revelations about their gender-affirming “health” care for transgender kids as young as toddler-age.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but the Justice Department has not made a statement like this about the dozens of *actual attacks* on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers over the past couple months https://t.co/Df7g3l3KLs pic.twitter.com/oR6vT6NtJG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 18, 2022

It’s interesting that you should present the statement in the context of all the attacks on pro-life and crisis pregnancy centers. Because it just so happens that on the night of August 17 or in the early morning of August 18, pro-abort vandals struck again, this time at Bethlehem House Inc. Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

BREAKING: Vandals attacked another pro-life center in Massachusetts. They left behind the message: “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” (PC: Shelly Fournier) pic.twitter.com/Q5BTehqpcE — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) August 18, 2022

Local police have confirmed the attack and say the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/gnU9C0dwnk — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) August 18, 2022

Photo credit correction. Michael King should be given attribution for the four above pictures. — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) August 19, 2022

Did you catch in the DOJ statement above where Rachel Rollins is the U.S. Attorney? The District of Massachusetts. Interesting.

And did you catch a DOJ statement from Rollins regarding the attack on Bethlehem House? We’ve got a statement for you: there isn’t one. At least not as of the time this post was published.

One day after US Attorney Rachel Rollins released a statement about alleged threats to Boston Children’s Hospital, yet another attack on a pregnancy center occurred in her jurisdiction. Zero statements from her or the DOJ about the attacks on pregnancy centers. pic.twitter.com/6OrRLgy5qI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2022

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Is Rollins not aware of the threatening messages scrawled in graffiti outside Bethlehem House? Or is she and she just doesn’t care? In either case, she has no business being a U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts or any other state.

Ignoring the attacks on pregnancy centers is shameful! I don’t understand the partisan behavior https://t.co/ggQTlOpISH — Edmund DeTemple (@DetempleEdmund) August 19, 2022

What’s to understand? It’s partisan behavior. That’s all there is to it.

We’re not. We wish we could say we were, but … we’re not.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!