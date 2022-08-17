Recently, Libs of Tik Tok spotlighted a video from Boston Children’s Hospital about “gender-affirming hysterectomies” for minor girls. Here it is again, in case you missed it:

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

If you were asking yourself how Boston Children’s Hospital could possibly look any worse, well, wonder no more. Because this arguably makes them look even worse than the hysterectomy thing:

“A good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they are transgender. At Boston Children’s Hospital “we see a variety of young children all the way down to ages 2 and 3.” pic.twitter.com/BIatsHFdkS — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

(If you’re like us, you initially see a “potentially sensitive content” warning where the video should be. Is that because Twitter knows deep down that Boston Children’s Hospital is insane for this?)

Parents, “sometimes you might not understand” but “just be supportive,”says psychologist Kerry McGregor. You don’t need to understand what’s going on as Boston Children’s Hospital blocks your child’s puberty, cuts off body parts, and sterilizes them. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

That’s exactly what Boston Children’s Hospital wants to do to your kids. You just weren’t supposed to know about it in quite that detail, which might have something to do with why that particular video is no longer available to view on their YouTube channel.

Boston Children’s Hospital has now deleted this video from their YouTube channel. https://t.co/KadK77N4L1 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 16, 2022

On just a surface level, the video is straight-up nuts. Toddlers can communicate their transgender identity — let alone understand the concept of transgenderism — to their parents as soon as they learn how to talk? Kerry McGregor, PsyD, is gonna need to show us her work on that one, because we’re pretty skeptical.

When I was 2 I thought I wanted to be a tree. https://t.co/vlVprDPf9h — Jeff Harris (@jefhar70) August 14, 2022

My son is 4 he thinks he is buzz light year. We have had to call him buzz all summer. It’s called an imagination. He will grow out of this. He’s my sixth ask me how I know. — carrie socha (@sochasideline) August 14, 2022

And how about this idea that a child can identify as transgender “as early as, seemingly, from the womb”? How exactly does that work? Especially when you consider that the sorts of people who would advocate for gender reassignment surgery for kids will also tell you that unborn babies aren’t even people?

Cognizant in utero, you say? https://t.co/pcWMctxfdP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 16, 2022

Whoa, guys. Whoa.

That clump of cells just knew, before it was even human, it knew! They can't have it both ways here. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2022

But they want it both ways! And isn’t that enough?

If they can understand something as nuanced as gender, I bet you a shiny nickel they understand something as fundamental as physical pain. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 16, 2022

abortion is transphobic. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 16, 2022

Hey, their rules, right?

Honestly, if we’re looking at all this stuff from a strictly scientific standpoint, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that unborn babies are people. But when it comes to evidence that unborn babies know whether or not they’re transgender, or whether toddlers know that they’re transgender … well, the evidence is decidedly lacking.

In any event, far be it from us to tell other parents how to raise their kids, but … parents, keep your kids the hell away from Kerry McGregor.

Questions: Why does she have a sickly smile all the time? Why does she raise the pitch of her voice at the end of her sentences? Does this mean she doesn't believe in what she's saying? — kevin lister (@kevsclimatecol) August 14, 2022

The smile on her face… pic.twitter.com/sUcV6uvf3m — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 14, 2022

Chilling.

***

