Yesterday, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin matter-of-factly stated something that we already knew but that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats had attempted to deceive us about: the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” wouldn’t do a damn thing to reduce inflation anytime soon (he didn’t say it won’t reduce inflation, period, but he didn’t have to, because we already knew that, too).

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin admits the Bidenflation Scam won't "immediately" reduce prices. "Why would it?" pic.twitter.com/BBqKuHJB8V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2022

Maybe he saw how poorly so many people took that little truth nugget and decided he’d try today to reassure us that this unequivocally awful legislation isn’t nearly as ominous as it sounds. Because he promises that if you live in a household that brings in less than $400,000 a year or you have a small business, you’re no more likely to be targeted by the IRS for an audit because of the Inflation Reduction Act:

Households earning $400,000 per year or less & small businesses will NOT see an increase in the chances that they are audited by the IRS because of the Inflation Reduction Act. I will NOT allow the IRS to harass taxpaying West Virginians or WV small businesses. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 19, 2022

You have his word as Joe Manchin, and we all know what Joe Manchin’s word is worth these days, especially if you’re from West Virginia.

The other 49 of you are effed. https://t.co/rsDRNsgqxP — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 19, 2022

Seriously, how is anything in Manchin’s tweet supposed to make anyone feel better? He’s tacitly saying that those of us who don’t live in West Virginia will be targeted for harassment by the IRS. The IRS is allowed to harass taxpayers and small businesses in the other 49 states? Also, if we’re not supposed to fear harassment from the IRS — whose special agents should be prepared to use deadly force if necessary — why does Manchin have to promise that he won’t allow the IRS to harass people? If they were never going to harass anyone, what’s the point in promising not to let them harass anyone?

This is all very stupid and intellectually dishonest and terrible.

Manchin couldn't even wait for the CBO score… Which would've proved many of these promises are false. His credibility is shot. https://t.co/7VjdZR95n1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2022

Joe Manchin’s credibility isn’t just shot; Manchin straight-up nuked it and then set it on fire just for good measure.

That’s him, all right.

then why did you vote against the amendment to prevent exactly that? https://t.co/fmZKNxfdvD — Kaya (now considered 100% white) (@kayatweetsstuff) August 19, 2022

My man you already green-lit it by voting against the amendment to prevent the beefed up IRS from targeting people making under $400K. Absurd way to end your career. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2022

You rejected the Crapo amendment which would have explicitly protected $400k and under, as the bill’s text absolutely does not.

No one believes you. https://t.co/2e7zQVXH8w — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2022

No one should ever believe him again when he says he cares about hardworking Americans.

I mean this is obviously false. They have already said their goal is to maintain the same audit rates for that group. If you have an increase in number of audits and maintain same audit rate, then chances someone gets audited in that group goes up. That’s just math. https://t.co/9CsFzlVjLF — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 19, 2022

Even *if* the “chances” or percentages stay the same, the NUMBER of small businesses and middle class people impacted will increase. You did that. Own it. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 19, 2022

Own it all, Joe Manchin.

You turned your back on your constituents. You voted for a bill that will intentionally HARM them and the rest of the country. You are a shameful human being. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 19, 2022

***

