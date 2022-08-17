GOP Rep. Liz Cheney knew when she became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and a proud member of the January 6 committee that she was risking her political future, or at least her political future as a member of Congress. We suppose we can give her props for that. It does take some degree of boldness to be willing to go against the grain.

The problem is that Cheney didn’t really stop at going against the GOP grain. She kinda started going with the Democratic grain. We’re not suggesting that she’s secretly been a Democrat all this time, but she definitely seemed to take pride in the Left’s embrace of “the daughter of a former right-wing war criminal.” And that was her biggest mistake.

And now, Cheney has apparently figured that her next move should be to get rid of any of Republicans and conservatives’ respect she had remaining after last night:

More from Politico:

Rep. LIZ CHENEY is wasting no time beginning the next phase of her bid to prevent DONALD TRUMP’s return to office.

“In coming weeks, Liz will be launching an organization to educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president,” Cheney spokesperson JEREMY ADLER tells Playbook exclusively.

The new group, which will serve as Cheney’s primary political vehicle as she considers whether to run for president in 2024, does not have an official name yet. An informed guess: The Great Task, which was the name of Cheney’s final ad of the campaign. The phrase is from the last sentence of the Gettysburg Address, and Cheney also referenced it in her concession speech from Jackson, Wyo., last night.

This all sounds a little too familiar.

Definite shades of Evan McMullin, for sure. Definitely shady, period.

McMullin has been setting up a grift-tastic Senate run, so Cheney’s attempting to capitalize on going up the chain rather than down it. But otherwise, we’re getting some serious déjà vu here. Hopefully Liz Cheney will pay her vendors, at least.

Wouldn’t it be something if Cheney’s group merged with the Lincoln Project? Think of all the liberal money they could rake in together …

Oh, don’t worry. She will.

