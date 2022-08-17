In case you missed it, Liz Cheney lost her primary election last night. Can’t say we’re all that surprised. Even Cheney herself appears to have seen it coming, since by this morning, she already had plans to launch her very own political organization to fight for our republic, a fight that will no doubt require a lot of money from Democratic donors.

New: Cheney's next step – her spokesman confirms she will launch new political org (1st reported by Politico) -says will "educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president,” — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) August 17, 2022

Cheney is also considering a possible presidential run in 2024, which, even if it doesn’t successfully sweep her into the White House, could still prove very lucrative before all is said and done.

So basically, Liz Cheney is gonna be just fine. Her cheerleaders in the MSM … not so much. At least not if CNN host Alisyn Camerota’s reaction is anything to go by:

CNN wonders what Liz Cheney losing might "mean for our democracy." pic.twitter.com/qHXM01dikC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2022

Transcript:

“A close watch on Wyoming and what happens there tonight could add to a trend. And that is election deniers winning primaries around the nation. What does that mean for our democracy?”

Well, Democratic election deniers have also won races. Hell, Stacey Abrams ran unopposed in the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary, and she’s still claiming that Brian Kemp stole the election from her almost four years ago! Democrats don’t seem to mind election deniers, but it’s not difficult to find Republicans and conservatives who have and will continue to call out Donald Trump et al. for peddling stolen election conspiracy theories.

But let’s just focus on the “What does that mean for our democracy?” part, because there’s plenty to say about it.

It means it's working https://t.co/OxPM9zHD08 — Susan H (@yepsuzn) August 17, 2022

Yep. It means that democracy is working as intended. Liz Cheney chose taking a stand against Donald Trump over representing her constituents, and her constituents responded by voting for someone else. It’s actually pretty simple.

Spoiler: it means someone else will represent Wyoming in the House. That’s it. https://t.co/Tjc0uCwM7o — The H2 (@TheH2) August 17, 2022

For Camerota, and so many other liberals both in and outside of the media, “democracy” is just a euphemism for “getting what we want.”

Stop using the democratic process to make decision your betters disapprove of. Silly peasants. https://t.co/4WPlcnDwUB — gingermaneditorial (@gingermaneditor) August 17, 2022

Democracy is when you vote the way I want you to https://t.co/UBmQ2htQbN — Nuclear 🏈 Honkitude (@posting_ls) August 17, 2022

That’s all democracy has ever meant to these people. And it’s just as stupid today as it ever was.

How many times are these folks gonna play the “our democracy is at risk” card?! — Mike Sperrazza (@Sperrazza_TFG) August 17, 2022

As many times as it takes to get us to take them seriously. Which is to say that they’re never gonna stop playing that damn card.

"Democracy is a threat to democracy!" https://t.co/cx68pBHq7N — D B Coolper 😎 (@D_BCoolper) August 17, 2022

“Elections are a threat to democracy” narrative forming in real time https://t.co/R8VMtctXkO — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 17, 2022

They do this every time they lose. And the crazy part is that Cheney lost a Republican primary. Camerota et al. have no intention of voting for Republican candidates in any race. And if Cheney had won, they probably wouldn’t waste much time before going back to painting her as a war criminal’s daughter who’d vote for Hitler if she had the chance.

As it happens, Cheney’s loss will buy her extra airtime on CNN and other MSM outlets for a while. So, in that sense, both democracy and Liz Cheney won.

It means she'll be on your station in 3-6 months for a lucrative "expert political analyst" gig after getting blown out. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 17, 2022

Count on it.

***

