Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

And to commemorate the solemn occasion, Resistance GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger would like to remind us all that it’s totally unfair to place all the blame on Biden, who was President of the United States when he greenlit the withdrawal without having anything resembling a contingency plan in case everything went to hell:

Do not let my colleagues pretend today that Trump and Pompeo didn’t set in motion the Afghanistan withdrawal. They did. I knew Pompeo in the house. He was a hawk on Afghanistan until trump. He knew better, he owns this as well. Trump Pompeo and Biden all to blame. — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 16, 2022

So that’s Adam Kinzinger’s contribution to the discussion. It brings just as much to the public discourse as he does. Which is to say, it’s absolutely worthless.

this tweet is kinda wild because it literally is one of the most braindead tweets i have ever read, but that’s unsurprising because it’s kinzinger. biden, the second he became potus, had the power to change literally anything he wanted to under the executive branch as CiC. https://t.co/4g51BUPUQP — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2022

Wasn’t Joe Biden elected because he was supposed to be better than Donald Trump? Smarter? Wiser? More foreign-policy-savvy? More of a grownup?

Because that’s what people like Adam Kinzinger told us. And yet here they are, making Biden out to be some victim of circumstances beyond his control, a victim of Trump’s poor leadership, ineptitude, and incompetence.

Is Joe Biden the adult in the room or isn’t he, Adam?

i get that blaming trump for all your problems is now a strange personality defect one thinks scores them social points, but to blame a former president for the actions of the current president (when 13 marines died) literally is insultingly obtuse to those families of the dead. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2022

“Look! Trump had a terrible plan that Biden not only didn’t have to follow but also made considerably worse so clearly Trump shares just as much blame.” — LocoLobo79 (@LocoLobo79) August 16, 2022

Joe Biden was supposed to restore accountability to the White House. But why should he if the Adam Kinzingers out there refuse to hold him accountable?

Let me deflect from the total screwup @JoeBiden left behind when he abandoned Afghanistan. There, I put in the last sentence for you @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/JFJ3oMNVjw — True Blue (@BlueZdw111) August 16, 2022

And the guy who was elected to not be Trump did nothing to stop it. In fact, they accelerated it in ways that led to the catastrophe that we all witnessed . There isn’t a lie you can tell to spin that away. https://t.co/ygxWWUiD1n — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) August 16, 2022

the argument here is that trump was all powerful as president and cic and biden has no agency as potus and cic. lol no. the former is being used as cover instead of the truth: the biden admin had no withdrawal plan, lied to the american people about it, and created chaos. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2022

on top of this, biden himself supported back in 2012 on the campaign trail with obama. you think i forgot? https://t.co/kwtVdklFTY — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 16, 2022

Maybe Adam Kinzinger forgot.

Or maybe he’s just a dishonest man.

***

